 Abducted Plateau Monarch, DerWan Is Release

From Daniel Dauda, Jos

The District Head of Panyam in Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State, His Royal Highness, Aminu Derwan, who was abducted in his palace on Monday morning by the unknown gunmen has regained freedom.

Palace sources told Daily Champion on Thursday that the traditional ruler was released around 11:45 pm on Wednesday to the waiting arms of his family who had been negotiating for his release.

The source further revealed that Derwan arrived his palace in Panyam amidst jubilation by his subjects and other chiefs on Thursday morning.

Daily Champion also learned that the kidnappers who demanded for N150 million ransom reduced it to N10 million on Wednesday morning.

Efforts to confirm if the family paid the N10 million or not before his release proved abortive as none of the family member was willing to say anything concerning that.

All attempts by our correspondent to reach Plateau Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Alfred Alabo were unsuccessful, however, the security sources confirmed his released yesterday (Wednesday) and have been reunited with his family.

The traditional ruler was kidnapped in the early hour of Monday by gunmen numbering about 20 who invaded his palace and whisked him away to an unknown destination.

You would recall Derwan was the fifth monarch kidnapped in Plateau within six months causing a lot of apprehension and tension in the state.