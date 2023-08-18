Abbas Appoints 5 New Chairmen of Committees as Replacement to Minister Designates

Jonas Ezieke, Abuja

Speaker of the House of Representatives Hon.Tajudeen Abbas on Thursday announced the appointment of five lawmakers as committee chairmen to fill up the vacant positions in the 134 standing committees of the House.

This was disclosed in a press statement issued to newsmen and personally signed by the Speaker at the National Assembly in Abuja

The appointment he said is due to the nomination of some members of the 10th House of Representatives as Hon Ministers by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and void in the leadership of some standing committees of the House.

The Committee Chairmen and their offices is as follows:

Hon. Mamudu Abdullahi – (APC, Niger) – Chairman, House Committee on Army

Hon. Pascal Agbodike – (APGA, Anambra) – Chairman, House Committee on Hydrological Services

Hon. Dennis Idahosa (APC, Edo) – Chairman, House Committee on Healthcare Services

Hon. Emmanuel Ukpong-Udo (YPP, Akwa Ibom) – Chairman, House Committee on Electronic and Digital Banking

Hon. Bukar Talba (APC, Borno) – Chairman, House Committee on Institutional Reforms.

The appointments the Speaker said shall take immediate effect, while the legislative record shall be updated upon resumption of the House from recess.