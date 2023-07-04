Abbas announces House of Reps principal officers.

The Speaker House of Representatives, Rt Hon Tajudeen Abbas on Tuesday named eight members of the Green Chamber as principal officers of the 10th Assembly of the House.

In two separate letters signed by both majority and minority caucuses of the House, the Speaker announced the principal officers for the 10th House of Representatives, as It resumes plenary after the Sallah holiday.

As a tradition, after the inauguration of the 10th National Assembly and election of the presiding officer and his deputy, the Speaker constituted some adhoc committees to help in the running of the House pending when the standing committees would be constituted.

Speaker Abbas read the letter from the minority caucus and the All Progressive Congress, APC at the plenary.

He said, “According to the standing rules that members of the minority party shall nominate the Minority Leader, Deputy Minority Leader, Minority Whip and Deputy Minority Whip, all coming from the minority parties in the House.

“While for the minority parties, Hon.Kingsley Chinda of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is the Minority Leader, while Deputy Minority Leader is Hon Ozodinobi George of the Labour Party, Minority Whip is Hon Ali Issa also of the PDP and Deputy Minority Whip is Hon. Ali Madaki of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

The Speaker also announced Hon.Prof Julius Ihombvere as Majority Leader, Halims Abdullahi Deputy Majority Leader and Hon Bello Kumo Chief Whip and Hon Adewumi Onanuga as Deputy Chief Whip

Onanuga is the only female in the House leadership.