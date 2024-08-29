Abakaliki-based lawyer kills orphan while celebrating victory over community poll.

Jacob Ogodo Abakaliki

An Abakaliki based legal practitioner, Sunday Ununu has reportedly killed an orphan, Nnamdi Nwite Ugo during the celebration of Izzi Unuphu power of Attorney community election in Abakaliki local government area of Ebonyi State.

Izzi Unuphu power of Attorney is charged with the responsibility of managing lands in the area.

The group has been recovering lands it considered as illegally acquired or sold by members of the community to non- indigenes of the area.

There was a new election last weekend to elect the new leaders of the group during which Ununu who is the Counsel to the group was shooting sporadically to celebrate the election after the exercise.

It was learned that his loyalist won one of the key positions and he went into jubilation during a celebration organized by the group and started shooting gun to celebrate with the group.

“Unfortunately, a bullet hit Ugo on the nose and it pierced through his mouth and he died.

“The deceased lost his parents and he had no close relatives. Nobody is talking about the matter but the family of the Lawyer and the deceased distant relatives are negotiating with a view to cover the incident.

“I even heard that a particular amount has been promised to the deceased distant relatives for his burial and to cover the matter”, a resident of the area who did not want his name in print, told Daily Sun.

The video of the celebration and the shooting by Ununu has been trending on social media with the Lawyer visibly seen on yellow T-shirt shooting on sir.

Meanwhile, the state police command has arrested Ununu over the incident.

The police public Relations officer of the Command, DSP Joshua Ukandu confirmed the arrest to our Correspondent.

He said “I don’t know the details of that matter but I am aware of what you are saying o, he is even in our custody. It’s just that the circumference is what I don’t know”.