Aba Power cracks down on energy theft syndicate, mulls tougher sanctions, swift legal action

Aba Power Cracks Down on Energy Theft Syndicate; Vows Tougher Enforcement and Swift Legal Action

Aba Power, Nigeria’s newest electricity distribution company, has renewed its effort to crack down on energy theft in nine of the 17 local government areas in Abia, Abia State, under its coverage.

Its Feeder Team, working in conjunction with security agencies, has arrested two individuals involved in illegal meter tampering.

They were apprehended following what security sources described as overwhelming evidence of their involvement in a crime that undermines energy security in the Aba Ring-fenced Area.

The arrests took place on Orji Street, off Umule Road, Aba.

Isak Adamu, an electrician, was arrested following weeks of weeks of monitoring and surveillance which revealed that he is the brain behind multiple cases of meter tampering.

Udeme James, the second person arrested for energy theft, confessed during interrogation that he had been paying Adamu Seven thousand naira (₦7,000) monthly to manipulate his meter, preventing accurate readings of his energy consumption.

According to a police officer who asked not to be named because he is not authorized to speak to the press, further investigations revealed Adamu’s linkage to a broader network of corrupt clients benefiting from his illicit services.

“He is cooperating with us to identify and prosecute those who engaged his services”, the officer added.

Aba Power’s Chief Operating Officer, Engr. Blessing Ogbe expressed deep disappointment in both the electrician and the customer for defrauding Aba Power, Nigeria’s 12th power distribution company.

“We will implement stricter monitoring of prepaid meters to ensure energy theft is eradicated and revenue is protected”, he declared.

“Legal action will be taken swiftly against offenders, in line with the 2023 Electricity Act”.

He requested the public to assist Aba Power in identifying those involved in the criminal act, emphasizing that such activities harm both the company and its customers.

Engr. Ogbe also commended men and officers of the Nigerian Police Force, World Bank Police Station, Abayi, Aba, for their involvement in the investigation and successful arrests.

This crackdown follows recent comments by the Group Managing Director of Geometric Power Group, Mrs. Agatha Nnaji, who, during a Customer Service Week event this month decried the increasing rates of energy theft and vandalism.

She assured customers of improved power supply, as the company has made significant progress in resolving the gas supply challenges that have impeded turbine operations and efficient service delivery to the Aba Ring Fence area.