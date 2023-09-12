AAU Management Set To Rusticate 16 SUG Leaders For Protesting Against Tuition Fee Hike

From Chris Tony Akhabue

Information reaching the Champion Newspaper has revealed that Management of Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma has perfected plans to rusticate 16 members of the Student Union Government (SUG) in the institution for leading a protest agaisnt the hike in tuition fees.

Sources also told the Champion Newspaper that the Management of the university had also reached out to the parents of the affected students’ union leaders and were using the Department of State Services (DSS) to threaten them.

The Source also revealed that one of the pages of the letter showing a lsit of the affected SUG leaders was also copied to the University’s Vice Chancellor, Acting Deputy Vice-Chancellors, Academic and Administration, among other top university officials.

The SUG leaders which the university’s management has perfected plan to rusticate include Oshioke Abdulfatai Ibrahim, Bahel Adaeze Princess, Edubamoh Lifted Oyinbo, Victor Orobosa Osakue, Oghenovo Andrew, Marcus Oluwadamilola, Theo-Doza Ekundayo Folorunsho, Osasumwen Emmanuel and Emmanuel Enoghama.

Others are Igoh Christopher Osas, Adewole Adedayo, Olusegun Success, Ilegbodu Destiny, Abiola Oluwaseyi and Jimah Mubarak.

According to one of the sources, “The DSS extracted the biodata of the students and called their parents, asking them to caution their children to withdraw from this struggle and stop asking the management to reverse the school fees.”

Speaking to the Champion Newspaper correspondent through telephone call, the school’s Public Relations Officer, Otunba Mike Aladenika, said it is a preemptive propaganda.

According to him, “If you have not done anything wrong, why do you think the Management should rusticate you? But you know you have wrong the law, you have wrong the system, and you have run fowl of the system, So you may be thinking that this should be the punishment for your running fowl, so you want to create an environment for sympathy that is why you are preemptive. The Management has not come up with such decision, but if you are now saying that the Management should punish you with that, maybe the Management will help you to do so.”