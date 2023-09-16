AAU Caretaker Committee Begins Consultations, Meets Special Intervention Team on Alleged School Fees Increment, Other Issues

From Chris Tony Akhabue

Following the appointment of members of the Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, Student Union Caretaker Committee headed by Comrade Ogbewi Liberty, the Committee has proceeded with a meeting with the Special Intervention Team (SIT) where issues bordering on the purported school fees increment and other issues relating to studentship in the University were discussed.

The Caretaker Committee which was formally received by the chairman, S.I.T, Mr. Andrew Olotu, had useful interface with the team where their 3-point demands were tabled before the Intervention Team.

Comrade Ogbewi Liberty, while briefing newsmen about the outcome of the meeting in Benin City, said, “We are on the line of progress, as our meeting with the S.I.T. was a landmark and fruitful. As I speak with you now, our 3-Point demands stated in our memo issued on the 14th of September, 2023 have gotten a tacit approval of the Intervention Team”.

“We informed the SIT of the need for a repeated publication of fees payable by students to avoid misinformation, even as we sought the understanding of the Intervention Team and Management for a regular interface and consultation when needed, to avoid any breakdown in communication with the University. With dialogue reopened we hope to resolve all the lingering issues in contention.”

“The SIT also assured us that the issue of resumption of Academic activities will be discussed with the University Management with a view to convening the Senate of the University to address same, immediately.”

The Caretaker Committee Chairman, Ogbewi Liberty, however said, “It is our responsibility to deepen the level of negotiation and interface as we intend to meet with student departmental leaders to have an in-depth understanding of whatever concern they may be having apart from the ones we are currently handling.

“On some of the add-ons, I can see that the EDOHIS component of the fee is statutory as other state-owned institutions have been variously captured along with Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma.”

It would be recalled that tension rose at the Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma over alleged school fees increment which climaxed with the SUG leading students to block the University gate for days which informed the University Management’s decision to dissolve the SUG, suspend academic activities and later appoint a Caretaker Committee.