AATSG supports Gbaja, Akpabio, Betara for CoS, Senate President, House Speaker

The foremost Campaign Group that vigorously worked for the success of Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu and other elected APC leaders in the recently-concluded general elections, the Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu Support Group (AATSG), has solicited for the choice of the current Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, the former Senate Minority Leader, Senator Godswill Akpabio and a four-time member of the House of Representatives and the Chairman, House Committee on Appropriation, Hon. Muktar Aliyu Betara, for the top positions of the Chief of Staff to the President, the Senate President and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, respectively.

An All Progressives Congress chieftain in Ogun State and the National Chairman of the Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu Support Group (AATSG), Otunba Yomi Odunowo, who made these remarks in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media, Mr. Seyi Shodipo, noted that the group in the course of its recent research and consultations found Rt. Hon. Gbajabiamila, Senator Godswill Akpabio and Hon. Muktar Betara as leaders whose track records in all facet of life remained unbeatable and worthy for the key roles of the CoS to the President, the Senate President and the House Speaker; respectively when the Tinubu/Shettima administration takes off on May 29.

He vouched for the trio for the aforementioned top positions in the incoming administration, stressing that apart from being role models in the nation’s political landscape, they had successfully stood against the absurdities of life and raised the bar for equity, justice, courage and peace and, therefore, eminently qualified for the recommended positions.

Otunba Odunowo explained that the group’s firm support for the consideration of the trio by the APC leadership was not only in recognition of their patriotism, unflinching loyalty to the party and belief in the unity of Nigeria, but also in appreciation of their sterling qualities of integrity, steadfastness, exemplary leadership and veracity before finding them worthy for this important recommendation.

The AATSG National Chairman portrayed Rt. Hon. Gbajabiamila, Senator Akpabio and Hon. Betara as diplomats of moral courage and rectitude whose passion and dedication to the advancement of the Nigerian society were unparalleled.

“We in the AATSG that worked for the success of Asiwaju Tinubu and all APC candidates who vied for elective positions in the recently concluded general elections can beat our chests for the trio of Rt. Hon. Gbajabiamila, Senator Akpabio and Hon. Betara because they are leaders with incredible achievements and we are happy to identify with them as the APC leadership and Nigerians consider them for the key assignments of CoS to the President, Senate President and Speaker of the House of Representatives, respectively.

The recommendation by the Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu Support Group, he said, would be the best for the party and the country for Nigeria to enjoy political stability, progress, unity and socio-economic development.

The APC chieftain, however, condemned the distasteful attempts by some unscrupulous groups and people who were covertly working against the emergence of Rt. Hon. Gbajabiamila, Senator Akpabio and Hon. Betara, describing their activities as efforts bound for failure as the party leadership and Nigerians would not be swayed by their mischief.

He, therefore, admonished all those against the choice of Rt. Hon. Gbajabiamila, Senator Akpabio and Hon. Betara to have a re-ponder of the qualities of the three leaders and work in harmony with the Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu Support Group to ensure their emergence for the key positions of the CoS to the President, Senate President and the Speaker of the House of Representatives respectively, in the interest of the APC in particular, and national interest in general.

The AATSG Chairman, however, assured Nigerians that the group would listen to all stakeholders and then vigorously campaign for the three leaders to be chosen for the critical key roles recommended.

For a better society