AAN condemns August protest, sought dialogue, pledges support for Security Agencies

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

As the day of the August planned protest approaches, the Abuja Aborigines Network (AAN) has Condemn in Totality And Ready to Resist the planned Protest designated to be in some Landmark Cities in Nigeria including Abuja FCT.

The Abuja Aborigines Network (AAN) is a group of concerned citizens who had lived in Abuja, the capital city of Nigeria, for generations; and had seen the city grow and develop, and were proud of its beauty and tranquility.

Speaking with newsmen over the weekend in Abuja, President of the 6000-member strong Network, Dr. Donald Amagbo, said when they heard about a planned protest aimed at causing anarchy and making Nigeria look like a failed state, sought dialogue instead of protest.

He vowed to worked closely with the security agencies, identifying and reporting suspicious individuals and activities.

Calling an emergency meeting to discuss the situation, Amagbo said “We cannot let this happen, Welfare and must support the security agencies in fishing out these undesirable elements who want to disrupt our peace.”

AAN quickly swung into action by mobilising their people, spreading the word about the dangers of the planned protest. They also reached out to the security agencies, offering their support and assistance.

They also organized their own vigilante groups, made up of responsible and law-abiding citizens who were determined to keep the peace.

“On the day of the planned protest, the AAN will be out in full force to patrolle the streets, working alongside the security agencies to prevent any unrest. And when the protesters will arrived, they will meet with a firm but peaceful resistance.”

“We understand your grievances,” “but causing chaos and destruction is not the answer. Let us work together to build a better Nigeria.”Baba said.

The AAN had proven that when citizens come together to support the authorities and maintain peace, great things can be achieved, as they pledge to continued to work closely with the security agencies to ensure that Abuja remain a safe and peaceful city for all.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng