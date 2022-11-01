A vote against Atiku is a wasted vote —Atiku Spokesperson

The Director of Media of Atiku Campaign Council in Osun State, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, has said that any vote cast against Atiku Abubakar, the PDP Presidential candidate, was a wasted vote, adding that Atiku “is the preferred next President of Nigeria among majority of the citizens”.

Mallam Rasheed stated this at the inauguration of Iwo Local government of Osun State chapter of the Atiku/Okowa campaign Council on Monday.

“There’s no doubt that Alhaji Atiku Abubakar enjoys massive support of leaders and voters across at least five of the six geopolitical zones in the country. All students of electoral politics agreed that the map favours the Waziri of Adamawa. From the core North to the deep South-South and a split of Southwest votes”, he added.

According to him, a check across the 19 northern states clearly puts Alhaji Atiku Abubakar in the lead, pointing out that “We cannot afford to waste vote by voting against Alhaji Atiku Abubakar as the people of Osun State stands to gain alot because the PDP candidate is prioritizing true federalism, informs of restructuring and devolution of power. No other candidate has that level of commitment and passion to reform the federation rather than Waziri Adamawa

“The major need of Yoruba and Southerners today is how the federation will devolve more power’s to the state. Yoruba do not want a big centre, in suffocating central government that is limiting their potentials for self growth and development. This same wish of Yoruba people is virtually the aspiration of most Southerners. If anything, Atiku Abubakar is the man that can deliver on federal reform”.

Commending the Osun state coordinator of Atiku Business Support Group, Honourable Taofeek Amobi, for their mobilisation effort, he urged the local campaign Council to translate the directive of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar into reality by mobilising voters directly at the voting unit.

Responding, the local coordinator of the campaign Council in Iwo local government, Honourable Ibrahim Akala, assured the state campaign leadership of their readiness to mobilise the voter’s and ensure the Victory of Atiku/Okowa in Iwo

“We’re ready. Wards and unit structure are ready”, Hon. Akala stated.

