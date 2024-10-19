Latest News

A top former Zenith Banker, Bukky Latunji, loses Mum

By Peter
4
Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Late Mrs Olufunmilayo Christiana Latunji

 

The mother of sensational former General Manager, Zenith Bank Plc, life coach and fashionista, Ms Bukky Latunji, Mrs. Olufunmilayo Christiana Latunji, (nee Majekodunmi) has passed on at the age of 83 years old.
She died at their Lagos home on Sunday, October 13, 2024

The late Latunji was described as God-fearing, humane, warm, delectable and a happy-go-mama.

Mama is survived by children and grandchildren and burial arrangements in top gear.

 

 

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Peter 12215 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

Follow Us @heystudio