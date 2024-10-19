A top former Zenith Banker, Bukky Latunji, loses Mum
The mother of sensational former General Manager, Zenith Bank Plc, life coach and fashionista, Ms Bukky Latunji, Mrs. Olufunmilayo Christiana Latunji, (nee Majekodunmi) has passed on at the age of 83 years old.
She died at their Lagos home on Sunday, October 13, 2024
The late Latunji was described as God-fearing, humane, warm, delectable and a happy-go-mama.
Mama is survived by children and grandchildren and burial arrangements in top gear.
