A Stitch in time saves nine: Suicide prevention in Nigeria 

According to the World Health Organization, up to 800,000 people die by suicide yearly. These deaths are mostly prevalent in low and middle-income countries. Nigeria, a country with over 200 million people, has a severe dearth of mental health professionals to cater for the mental wellbeing of the populace.

In addressing suicide, a bigger elephant in the room in Nigeria is the criminalization of suicide according to section 327 of the Nigeria Criminal Code Act and section 231 of the Penal Code.

This negatively influences the rate of suicide in Nigeria because the law says that if you attempt suicide and get caught, you will be sentenced to up to a one-year jail term. This means that any suicide attempt might as well be successful, otherwise you become a criminal to be sent to jail.

This high-handed approach not only shows a lack of empathy and compassion but is likely to take Nigeria years back in the advocacy for quality mental healthcare for all.

In December 2023, the Honourable Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Muhammad Ali Pate, launched the National suicide prevention strategic framework (NSPSF). This policy document is aimed at reducing suicide risk, promoting resilience, and coordinating multistakeholder action plans to prevent suicide at all levels. This 7-year framework is expected to reduce deaths by suicide by 15% in 2030. If we do not decriminalize suicide, we won’t be making much progress in 7 years. In June 2023, Ghana made history by decriminalizing attempted suicide, to promote mental wellbeing. Many other countries around the world have done the same, as the criminalization of suicide takes its roots from colonial times.

Suicides are preventable, but not when you criminalize it and shame people into silence, instead of seeking help. We need a collective approach to reducing the rates of suicide in our society. An approach that takes a look at the social issues that trigger a decline in people’s mental health. Currently, the economic hardship and the rising insecurity in some parts of the country are huge causes for concern, anxiety, and feelings of hopelessness among the people. This can lead to a rise in suicides, with some going unreported due to fear of stigma and persecution by law enforcement.

Recently in Abuja, a young man was reported to have attempted to take his life but got rescued by well-meaning passers. When handed over to the police, he was reportedly referred to another Government agency for mental health evaluation, afterwards he will be charged to court for “attempted suicide, disturbance of public peace and incitement”. In as much as this can be legally justified by the law enforcement agency involved, it defeats the entire effort that has been committed by various stakeholders over a period of decades, to improve access to mental healthcare in Nigeria and reduce stigmas and all other barriers that make it difficult to receive mental healthcare.

An ideal society that prioritizes growth and development needs to invest in de-stigmatizing mental health and promoting laws that ensure every individual has access to all the healthcare support they need to thrive.

Decriminalizing suicide is one such law that needs to be abolished. Its existence will not reduce suicide rates, if we are going to be faced with the social issues that lead to a breakdown in mental health and the zeal to live. However, abolishing such obsolete laws that have existed since colonial times, will promote help-seeking behaviour, without any fear. It will ensure that when people are struggling with suicidal thoughts, they will speak up and likely seek help. People attempt suicide because they do not see a way out of their difficult situation. However, there is often always a light at the end of the tunnel, and early intervention can support the person to get to such a point where they begin to see the light.

As individual members of society, we have a responsibility to ensure that we do not perpetuate stigma towards mental health through our words and actions.

We need to learn how to identify signs of struggles that people within our inner circles may show. Early identification of signs of mental distress helps to save lives. I also call on the Government and other relevant stakeholders to move towards ensuring suicide is decriminalized in Nigeria, increase investment in the mental healthcare sector, and ensure that by 2030, we are decreasing our suicide rates by a minimum of 15%.

It is all achievable if we put in the work needed. After all, a country can only thrive when its people thrive. And mental wellbeing is a key ingredient in ensuring that all humans thrive and contribute meaningfully to society.

Written by: Aisha Bubah

Psychologist/ Founder, The Sunshine Series