A single term of six years will not solve Nigeria’s problems –Thompson Okpoko… .Says: ‘Judiciary should be reformed if we want to remain democratic’

THOMPSON OKPOKO is the former president of Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) and principal partner of Thomas Okpoko and Partners. In this interview with ISAAC NGUMAH, the legal practitioner talks about President Bola Tinubu administration in the last one year, among other contemporary national issues. Excerpt:



What can you say on the hardship caused by the removal of fuel subsidy?

The hardship is due to lack of foresight of our leaders they know that if you have to do some certain things there will be consequences when they removed fuel subsidy they knew that there will be consequences the fuel will go up, transportation cost will increase the farmers will be affected and so on our leaders did not think properly before taking decisions.

What can you say on the Renewed Hope agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu?

I am quite sure if has understood the basic problems of the country properly but his is doing his best whether his best is good enough for the country is left for us to say the country is moving to an area of very cloudy dark weather and the streets are becoming on Nigerians sooner or later if nothing is done we will have open demonstrations and nobody will stop it.

What can you say on the economic policies?

Nigeria is not lack in policies but the execution. Who is going to carry them out? Tinubu has set up structures that can do something and there is no doubt, Nigeria has a talent to do something but the question is those to execute them, will they do it well?

What is your advice to the President on how to reform his policies?

Well, I think what the President should do is to ensure there is proper execution of his policies.

The President has said that he met a struggling economy and promised to get it running on time. What is your reaction to this?

The economy is struggling because Nigerians are not prepared for reforms.

What can you say on the state of insecurity in Nigeria?

The problem is everywhere in the country and that is sad and the security agents seem not to be tackling the situations seriously.

What can you say on state police?

The Nigeria Bar Association has presented the paper of that one in 2000 to Obasanjo state is not the answer Nigeria will be turn against itself if we have state police, politicians will use them for election malpractices so it is not a good idea community police is what we recommended is not the same thing as the police, the idea of community policing will show that people will know who their policeman is and the policeman will know the terrain there is no point bringing a policeman from Akwa-lbom to go to Kebbi as DPO how will he know the terrain how will he know who is who these are the type of things that people don’t think about state police is not the answer.

Should the country return to regional government?

I am not for that if you a system that you have opted for is not for you to council it but to reform it and improve upon it American was not built in one day, Nigeria will not be built in one day if we have opted for the presidential system. It’s for us to improve on it. You saw what happened in England; 15 minutes after the poll, the result of the winner was announced. Democracy should not be seen as a matter of electing Governors and Presidents but we should go down to the grassroots.

What can you say on the review of the Constitution?

Constitution will continue to be made from time to time. The only thing is that we have to be careful of the change we make because it can be renewed anytime.

What can you say on the proposed Bill for a single six-year term for the President?

There is no need for that what is the evidence that a single six year term will improve the lots of Nigerians the man who knows that he has one term he will not be accountable after he has left office a single term of six year will not solve our problems it is wrong for anyone to think of it.

What can you say on 2014 National Confab? Should the country revisit the Confab?

Well, the country can always review what it has now if they need to review it is right to review but they must review to achieve a purpose, purpose for the beneficiary and the majority of the country, right now people are dying of hunger suicide is on the increase a lot of people have turn to beggars on the street.

What can you say on electoral process in Nigeria?

Yes, it is the politicians who do not want it to work otherwise INEC has done what he should do there is nothing wrong with the process but the politicians will not want it to work.

Should there be a reform of the judiciary?

If we are serious as a nations and we want to remain democratic then of cause it should be reformed.

What can you say on restructuring the country?

That’s not the problem if the standard of living is improved no one going to talk about restructuring if restructuring is the solutions let them uphold it and debate it.

What can you say on the release of Nnamdi Kanu?

Nnamdi Kanu his matter is in court so I will not say much about it, his case should be handed to the judiciary to handle let them follow due process of law.

What can you say on those agitating for their own country like the IPOB and Oduduwa Republic?

It is the same frustration that is leading to those agitations. Oduduwa Republic was in the contemplation of Awolowo, it was not in the contemplation of Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe or the Sultan of Sokoto. Why do we want to separate because people say they are dissatisfied? But if you look at the country as it is Now are you going to have peace are you going to have a better country, people are agitating to come together I don’t support anybody leaving the country so let us stay together here and improve on own law.

What can you say on the creation of more states in Nigeria?

It is unnecessary as far as I am concerned. What is the purpose of the creation of these states? Has it improved the lots of Nigerians?

How do you assess the President’s one year in office last May 29?

Well, I do not take record of his one year in office. Presently, I do not perceive anything new is coming up.

What can you say on the Democracy Day celebrated last month June 12?

I wonder what we are celebrating I think that day called Democracy Day ought to be mourning day because it was the day democracy was murdered.

