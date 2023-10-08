A Secured Imo State; Awaiting The People’s General

Paschal Emeka Egerue

The bedrock of economic development is security. It is the foundation on which Achonunomics is based. Without Security, governance is practically impossible. Thomas Hobbes describes an insecure state as nasty and brutish. The reign of violence that has beclouded Imo State is inexplicable except to say that it borders on either carelessness or cluelessness. Either way, both cascade to irresponsibility. The 1999 Constitution of Federal Republic of Nigeria(as amended) at S.2(1) stated that Nigeria is one indivisible and indissoluble Sovereign State to be known by the name of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. The components(not partners) in this Federation were specified in S.2(2) as consisting of states and the federal capital territory and which by S.3(1) are 36 states so named. Within this confederal arrangement, the constitution emphatically states at S.14(2)(b) that the security and welfare of the people shall be the primary purpose of Government. The Government here is both the federal and state government and also collaboratively the three tiers since by the Third Schedule, Part 1(Federal Executive Bodies established by S. 153 of the Constitution), there will be one Nigeria Police Council and with the Governor of a state as a member.

The point in the above is that no Governor of a State has any constraint or reason not to secure his State. Infact, it is an impeachable gross misconduct not to do so. The Governors have continued to seize a large portion of their States appropriation as Security votes. This is not found or grounded in the Constitution. Worst still, by an unconstitutional convention acquiesced to by the legislature, this Security vote has been made unaccountable. BusinessDay reports that in 2022, the 36 States of the Federation spent a total of N375 bn naira in Security, yet insecurity persists…..[https://businessday.ng/news/article/insecurity-govs-lg-chairmen-pocket-over-n375bn-security-vote-annually-yet-situation-persists/?amp=1]. This is outside the homongous Security vote of the Federal Government. Imo State is reported to be spending 95% of her capital expenditure on security [https://guardian.ng/news/imo-spent-95-per-cent-capital-expenditure-on-security-n12b-to-be-spent-on-schools/amp]. The sad aspect of this extravaganza is that there is almost zero security in the state. Whatever is causing this insecurity in the state doesn’t appear to have been sufficiently understood and hence the waste, the carnage, the blood spill, the closure of businesses and the diversionary blame game that has become our lot. A new approach has become necessary.The forthcoming Gubernatorial election offers us a grand opportunity to create a new secure environment in Imo State. The People’s General offers fresh air by creating a stakeholder in every citizen in matters of security. What drives this approach is the commitment of a man who has so far spent in excess of N200 million of his personal money revamping the security infrastructure in the State including the repair of Armed Personnel Carriers, the zonal police offices in the state and by engagement of the topmost hierarchy of the Nigerian Police Service on matters of Imo Security. The General’s approach is based on 7 point agenda with strong internal momentum and consistency that will guarantee sustainability. First will be Imo Security Summit. This is very fundamental and will involve all critical stakeholders. The blue print from this summit will put a dimension to how to secure the length and breathe of the state. To avoid any intrusion of politics into this critical matter, the report of the Committee will be ready for action ahead of the swearing in of the Governor. The legislative elements in the security blue print will form the first Executive bills from his Excellency. The People’s General, His Excellency Chief Athan Nneji Achionu will hit the ground running from day one and all communities will feel this security impact immediately . The second critical issue on Security is that of sustainability. This will be addressed through the Security Trust Fund that will be given a legal life in the first 100 days of His Excellency’s administration. The strategy room is already abuzz and brimming in ideas and templates. A robust network that will deliver one of the best funded Security Trust fund in Nigeria is in the works. The People’s General has the strength of character and networks to perform exceptionally on an instant impact basis in all ramifications. He has done his thinking, his studies and has test run his strategies successfully. There will not be any beating about the bush or evasive posturing. The work is well cut out. Imo State must be recovered for a new light to shine on her. The train is raving. Ensure you are part of this glorious journey. Vote rightly when the time comes and be assured that together, we must make sure that our votes will be fully secured and protected.

Paschal Emeka Egerue, Ugomba Ezeala, Insurance and Risk Management Consultant is a distinguished alumnus of University of Nigeria, Nsukka, University of Ibadan, University of Lagos, National Open University of Nigeria, LBS/IESE Barcelona and University of Benin.