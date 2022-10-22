A Political  Group  mourns the demise of  Ex-Imo Deputy Governor-Ebere Udeagu

From: Victor Duruamaku, Owerri

A political Group known as ‘ Imo Vanguards for Good Governance’, has expressed shock over the death of Imo state former Deputy Governor, Engr Chief Ebere Udeagu

The leader of the group, and former commissioner for Information and strategy in the state, Chief Chidi Ibe expressed the condolences of the group while briefing journalists in Owerri Friday

In a condolence message to the family of the former Deputy Governor and ex-vice Presidential Candidate of the All Nigerian Peoples Party (ANPP) -Ebere Irodi Udeagu who died at the age of 79 recently, the group prayed God grant the family the fortitude to bear the lose

According to the group, ” people of Okigwe zone and entire Imo state would miss the former deputy Governor.”

The group noted that Udeagu- an indigene of Ihube in the Okigwe council area and Deputy to former Governor Achike Udenwa from (1999-2007) reportedly died in his private residence in Owerri during a brief illness.

It further said, the former deputy governor, while alive was a notable water Engineer, and while in office supervised the administration of the 27 council areas of the state.

The group said, “the state and the nation had lost a political Iroko whose death would be difficult to endure”.

It extolled the departed PDP Chieftain as a trail Blazer who represented everything positive, an accomplished achiever and technocrat with inestimable milk of Human kindness.

“Imo people will agree that Udeagu as a Deputy Governor of the state was instrumental to at least 70% of the achievement recorded by the Chief Achike Udenwa led administration” between 1999-2007”.

The spokesman of the group, who also served as the Chairman of the Ahiazu Mbaise council area while the deceased was in office added” he supervised all the LGA chairmen in the state

” we reported directly to him and by his death, we have lost a rare gem and a great achiever who shared everything he had with people around him.” he added

The group showering more encomiums on the departed politician as a disciplinarian, a Sports Enthusiast who mentored many of the younger politicians urged the political class to emulate and imbibe his sterling legacies and prayed for the repose of his soul.