A perfect blend of Philanthropy and legislative jurisprudence

Leadership entails the ability, willingness and character of been disposed to service. It entails positioning oneself for the betterment of others. It is a means and structure of championing the interest of followers to purposeful and result-oriented endeavours.

One of the members of the Lagos State House of Assembly in the person of Hon Mustain Abiodun Tobun is one politician whose philanthropic gestures are uncommon for he displays high sense of humility amid generosity.

Born in the early 60’s to the royal family of Tobun in Itungbeyin, Epe, the energetic and resourceful lawmaker who is married to Alhaja Adenike Tobun is said to be a great asset to the Lagos State’s policy of initiating and sustaining people oriented policies where the delivery of dividends of democracy is a top priority.

This is not surprising considering that young Tobun had embraced education and learning early in life. He attended St. Theresa Primary School, Epe from 1970 to 1976 from where he proceeded to Epe Grammar School in 1977 culminating in his graduation from secondary school in 1982.

Youthful, curious and very attentive to details, Tobun worked as a store-keeper at Epe General Hospital for three years before gaining admission into the Lagos State Polytechnic, Ikorodu in the 1985 where he studied Agric Economics & Extension Management and got his HND certificate with Upper Credit in 1990.

He was posted to Abeokuta for Youth Service where he worked with the defunct Allied Bank.

He obtained Masters in Business Administration in 1998 at Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos followed with a Masters in Legal Studies in 2003 from the same University.

Tobun has also completed the Managing Legislators & Legislative Staff course organised by the America-Nigeria International Trade & Enhancement Center, United State of America in 2015.

Hon. Tobun Abiodun joined the Local Government Service Commission as an officer in 1991 and rose to the position of Deputy Director before he voluntarily retired in 2010 as the HOD, Agric, Rural and Social Development before joining active politics.

While he was in service of the Local Government, he was an active member of the Nigeria Union of Local Government Employee (NULGE). He contested as an Ex-officio member and later became the branch Secretary of the union for two terms in Alimosho Local Government area of the State.

Later, he won Chairmanship seat of the same branch, two terms and became the caretaker Chairman of Igando/Ikotun Local Government the third term and the first Management Staff to be the Chairman of NULGE in Lagos State.

He is a Fellow of Strategic Finance & Administrative Institute; a fellow of Certified Institute of Management; a member of Island Club and member, High Society Club of Nigeria.

The lawmaker has won a number of awards to his credit. Some of them are honourary Citizen of the State of Atlanta Georgia in USA; Honorary Award as A role Model in Epe Division and Lagos State; Award of Excellence in Recognition of Contribution & Support Towards the Growth and Development of LASU, Student Union Government; Leadership Award of Exemplary Community Service and Award of Excellence, Ijebu Professional Excellence foundation.

Others include, Africa Merit Award of Outstanding Legislature of the year, Classic Magazine; Lagos State University Student Union, Award of Excellence in recognition to his contribution to development and upliftment to education; Award of excellence in recognition to effective and quality representation in Lagos State House of Assembly, National Youth Council, Epe chapter; Distinguished Award in recognition of his commitment to National Development and societal growth, National Association of Nigeria Students (NANS); Award of excellence, for his relentless effort, selfless services and unflinching support towards LASUSU parliamentary council; Award of excellence for his contribution to social economy development of artisans in Epe division, Lagos State Council of Trades men, Epe Local Government; Leadership Award of Exemplary Community Service, Nigeria community Newspaper Magazine; Merit Award in recognition of his outstanding support towards education, Federation of Epe Division Student Association and Exemplary Educational Award in recognition of his meritorious services, outstanding human performance intervention and educational support programme towards the growth and development of education in Epe Local Government.

The rest are Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) & Local Govt. Education Authority; Award of Outstanding leadership, National Association of Polytechnic Students (NAPS); Award of excellence as the most supportive legislator of the year 2017 and 2018, Federation of Epe Division Student Association (TASUED); Recognition Award Rotary Club of Ikeja south, District 9110, Nigeria; Appreciation Award, the international Association of Lion Club, LEO District 404B, Nigeria; Pan African distinguished Achiever’s Award of Pan African distinguished Legislator 2018 for his capacity building support to the less priviledge and legislative matters; Trans-Africa’s Student distinguished personality Award in recognition and appreciation of his immense contribution toward nation building, Human capital development, youth empowerment, societal transformation, effective parliamentary representation, top notch service delivery, sagacity, dedicated service to the good people of Lagos State.

Having shown exemplary leadership, Honourable Tobun has been accorded a number of chieftaincy titles which include, Otunba Alakoso of Epe Land; Otunba Apesin of Ketu; Otunba Gbobaniyi of Odogbawojo; Mogaji Adeen of Epe Central abs Giwa Adeen of Ife-Ododo Central Mosque

From 2011 till date, he has been serving as member of the Lagos State House of Assembly representing Epe constituency I.

At the House of Assembly, he was the chairman, House Committee on Environment from 2011 to 2015 and from 2015 till date he has remain chairman of the House Committee on Works & Infrastructure.

Tobun has once again won the primary of the All Progressives Congress (APC )in Epe constituency I aiming to clinch the ticket for the fourth term come 2023 because of the trust repose in him by his constituents.

