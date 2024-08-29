A/Ibom woman who fed children with poultry feed gets lifeline from gov’s wife

EYO-AKAISO AKAISO, Uyo

In a heartwarming turn of events, a 22-year-old mother of four, Grace Udeme Esenowo, has received a lifeline of support after her story of feeding her children with poultry feed due to extreme poverty went viral on social media.

The wife of the Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Patience Umo Eno, has stepped in to provide accommodation, food items and financial aid to Grace and her children.

Grace’s journey from despair to hope began when her story caught the attention of the public.

A single mother since the tragic death of her husband, Grace had been struggling to make ends meet, working for N15,000 a month. Despite the odds against her, her intelligence and resourcefulness shone through, prompting a wave of support.

Thanks to the kindness of strangers and the governor’s wife, Grace’s life is taking a dramatic turn for the better.

She has been moved into a furnished apartment, her monthly salary has been increased to N35,000, and she will undergo training in income management.

Plans are also underway to provide her with skills in hairdressing and foodstuff trading, as well as support to continue her education, which she had to abandon at 16.

But that’s not all – Grace will also receive mentorship on managing her finances and generating income, ensuring she can sustain her life and secure a better future for her children.

As Dr. Uduak Ekong, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor’s wife, noted, “The governor’s wife and her team are committed to supporting Grace not just financially, but holistically, providing her with the tools and knowledge to rebuild her life.”

With a mental evaluation and skills acquisition on the horizon, Grace’s story is a testament to the power of community and the human spirit.

From feeding her children with poultry feed to building a brighter future, Grace’s journey is an inspiration to us all.

