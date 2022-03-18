A/Ibom APC crisis: Court nullifies swearing in of Udoedehe’s factional chairman

Orders immediate swearing-in of Ntukekpo

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, on Thursday, in it’s judgement, nullified the swearing in of Senator John James Udoedehe’s factional Chairman, Mr Augustine Ekanem and ordered the immediate withdrawal of his Certificate of Return.

Justice Taiwo Taiwo, in his judgement, ordered for the immediate swearing in of Obong Stephen Ntukekpo as the duly elected chairman and should be sworn in immediately.

The judge in his judgement frowned at the impunity that was perpetrated by Udoedehe in the state chapter of the party, “saying, “this court decries Udoedehe’s impunity. Internal democracy connotes political parties obeying their constitution and party guidelines.