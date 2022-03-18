Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

A/Ibom APC crisis: Court nullifies swearing in of Udoedehe’s factional chairman

People & Power
By Editor
APC
88

 

  • Orders immediate swearing-in of Ntukekpo

 

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, on Thursday, in it’s  judgement, nullified the swearing in of Senator John James Udoedehe’s factional Chairman, Mr Augustine Ekanem and ordered the immediate withdrawal of his Certificate of Return.

 

Justice Taiwo Taiwo, in his judgement, ordered for the immediate swearing in of Obong Stephen Ntukekpo as the duly elected chairman and should be sworn in immediately.

 

The judge in his judgement frowned at the impunity that was perpetrated by Udoedehe in the state chapter of the party, “saying, “this court decries Udoedehe’s impunity. Internal democracy connotes political parties obeying their constitution and party guidelines.

 

 

Continue Reading
Editor 3763 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

2023: Northern Business Forum purchases nomination form for…

APC crisis: Only NEC has power to sack Akpanudoedehe, Nabena…

Tambuwal meets PDP state chairmen, says party must unite to…

Ebonyi: INEC in receipt of 10 court orders over defection of…

1 of 323