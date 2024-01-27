‘A great defender of Eko cultural heritage’-Adeniji Kazeem salutes Shasore @ 60

Chairman Isale Eko Descendants Union, Mr. Adeniji Kazeem SAN has felicitated with former Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice for Lagos State, Mr. Olasupo Shasore SAN on the occasion of his 60th birthday.

In a statement he signed titled, SALUTE TO OLASUPO SHASORE SAN @ 60- A distinguished Isale Eko powerhouse and Omo Eko Pataki, Kazeem expressed admiration for Shasore’s great dedication to service.

The legal luminary who was also a former Lagos State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice said Shasore’s selfless leadership of the Isale Eko Descendants’ Union legal team in its fight for the protection of the cultural rights of the Isale Eko Community in the Gangs of Lagos law suit has demonstrated his love and commitment to the ideals of the Union.

The statement reads, “I join other members of the Isale Eko Descendants Union to salute our brother, legal titan, cultural icon, historian/ researcher extraordinaire, and Omo Eko Pataki- Mr. Olasupo Shasore SAN, Emeritus Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice for Lagos State on his attainment of the landmark age of 60 in outstanding service to Isale Eko, Lagos State and the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“On behalf of the Union I wish you many many more fruitful years on earth in good health, joy, abundant wealth and the resounding love and affection of friends and family.

“Mr. Shasore’s selfless leadership of the Isale Eko Descendants’ Union legal team in its fight for the protection of the cultural rights of the Isale Eko Community in the Gangs of Lagos law suit has demonstrated his love and commitment to the ideals of our Union and we are very appreciative of his continued support.

“Best wishes my dear brother and may you continue to enjoy Gods favour and fortune.”