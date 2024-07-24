A factional leader of Ohaneze Ndigbo in Ebonyi expresses satisfaction over President Tinubu’s efforts to revatilize S/E economic hub

JACOB OGODO, Abakaliki

A factional leader of Ohaneze Ndigbo, the apex socio -cultural Igbo organization has expressed satisfaction on the efforts being made by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to reinvigorate the economic hub of the Southeast region, and urged all stakeholders to recognize and extol the transformative impact of the ongoing rehabilitation projects

He also maintained that the ongoing constructions especially the anticipated expansion of the Enugu – Port Harcourt, Enugu-Onitsha Expressway, Enugu-Abakaliki-Ogoja Trans-Sahara highway and the imminent completion of the Aba-Ikot Ekpene Expressway, stand as beacons of hope for reconnecting all the cities in the Southeast with its neighboring states and beyond.

In a statement, Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro affirmed that the ongoing road construction works spearheaded by President Tinubu symbolizes a significant milestone in the revitalization of the south east economic hub with its rich historical heritage of Igbo community.

Isiguzoro noted that those transformative initiatives have reshaped the landscape of economic development in their historic city, propelling it towards its zenith as the distinguished “Japan of Africa.”

He said that It is an undeniable reality that the economy of some cities in the zone like Aba, Onitsha, Nnewi and others have grappled with economic adversity for a staggering 24 years, primarily due to deficient road networks that deterred West African customers, local entrepreneurs, and foreign investors from engaging with this integral city within the Igbo heartland.

The factional leader lamented that neglect of critical federal highways leading to Aba by former administrations spanning from 1999 to 2023 exacerbated its economic isolation and thwarted the growth potential of the Southeastern region .

He posited that the enduring support of Ndigbo for President Tinubu and Minister Dave Umahi serves as a testament to their resolute commitment in ameliorating the longstanding infrastructural deficiencies that have impeded progress within the region.

“The cultural organization maintained that the ongoing construction endeavors, most notably the anticipated expansion of the ENUGU-PORT HARCOURT EXPRESSWAY (Aba segment), Enugu-Onitsha Expressway, Enugu-Abakaliki-Ogoja Trans-Sahara highway and the imminent completion of the Aba-Ikot Ekpene Expressway, stand as beacons of hope for reconnecting all the cities in the Southeast with its neighboring states and beyond

“The expeditious realization of enhanced federal highways within these cities have not only heralded the end of economic strife for its residents but has also paved the way for sustained prosperity and advancement.

“Also Aba’s, Onitsha’s traditional role as a regional marketplace for West African nations has been stifled by the dearth of basic infrastructure, thus impeding economic progress and limiting opportunities for potential customers in those cities.

In light of the accelerated pace of infrastructure development witnessed over the past 24 years, Ndigbo stands united in their unequivocal support for President Tinubu and Minister Dave Umahi for their unwavering dedication to the transformation of southeast and the broader Southeast region.

“The envisioned overhaul of these economic landscape not only signifies a renaissance for its residents but also heralds a promising future replete with prosperity and growth for the entire region and Nigeria in general.

“Ohanaeze Ndigbo urges all stakeholders to recognize and extol the transformative impact of the ongoing road rehabilitation projects initiated by President Tinubu and Minister Dave Umahi. Let us collectively applaud and endorse the bright future that awaits southeast as it reclaims its position as a thriving economic epicenter within the African continent.

“In concluding this press release, he called upon all Ndigbo to refrain from participating in any nationwide protests against President Tinubu, as his administration’s steadfast commitment to uplifting the region warrants our unyielding support and accolades. Let us unite in celebration and anticipation of the promising horizons that beckon southeast and its esteemed people”.

