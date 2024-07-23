A day old newborn found dead In Manhole In Port Harcourt

Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt

A day old newborn baby was on Tuesday found dead in a manhole at Ekwe/Ikwerre road axis of Mile 3 Diobu, Port Harcourt, Rivers State Capital, where he was dumped by the mother.

The lifeless body of the baby was discovered by members of Diobu Vigilante Group at about 5am in the morning, the Chief Security Officer of Nkpolu Orowurokwo community, and leader of the vigilante group Godstime Ihunwo, told Journalists.

Ihunwo said all efforts made to trace the mother of the baby proved abortive, Daily Champion reports.

He said, “At the early hours of today, 23rd July, 2024 at about 5am, I and my team were on patrol, on getting to Ikwerre Road/Ekwe Street, Mile 3 Diobu, we discovered that a new born baby was thrown into a Man hole.

“We discovered that the baby was dead. It was a male. I quickly rushed down to Nkpolu Police Division to make an entry. I also contacted, Mr Prince Wiro who is a human rights activist”.

In the meantime, Prince Wiro, who is the National Coordinator of Centre for Basic Rights Protection And Accountability Campaign has condemned the action of the unidentified mother describing it as height of wickedness.

Wiro said ” it is sad that before the vigilante group discovered the infant male, he was already dead.

“The action of the mother of the child is a crime that is punishable under the Nigerian law.

“We use this opportunity to urge residents who may have useful information about the identity of the child’s mother to report to the Police for necessary action”.

When contacted, Spokesperson of the Rivers State Police Command, SP Grace Iringe-Koko confirmed the incident.

She said relevant agencies have been contacted by the police for possible evacuation of the dead body while investigation is ongoing.

She urged residents with useful information on who may have dumped the baby to report to the nearest Police Division.