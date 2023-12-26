A day not enough to celebrate Jesus Christ – Bishop  

Blessing Akorowosi, Osogbo

The General Overseer of Sufficient Grace and Truth Ministries (SGTM), Bishop Seun Adeoye has said that going by what Jesus Christ has done to the world, he should be celebrated everyday by all.

The Lead Bishop of Worldwide Anglican Church (WAC) in Nigeria and the Africa Spokesman of World Bishops’ Council (WBC) in his message on Monday to mark the 2023 Christmas noted that celebration of the birthday of Jesus should be every day affairs.

“Imagine the absence of Jesus Christ in our world. Imagine if He didn’t come to save humanity. What do you think our world could have been? There would have been calamity everywhere.

“So, no Church is big enough to celebrate Him. No palace is expansive enough to contain Him. No nation is big enough to celebrate Him. No single day is even enough to celebrate Him. And indeed, no religion is equipped enough to hold Him.

“The assertion that everyday is not a Christmas is wrong. We cannot afford not to talk of Him daily either in Science, Medicine, Economy, Politics or Philosophy. Take Jesus out, I am sure our would have been be empty with no hope”, he stated.

Quoting from the Book of Luke 1 verses 31 to 34 and Luke 2 verse 14, Bishop Adeoye called on all people to embrace Jesus as a peacemaker between men and God.

He urged the congregants who gathered at the SGTM headquarters, Rehoboth Arena, Okinni, Osun State to shun all vices, to help the downtrodden, to engage in prayers for leaders and to uphold all Biblical truths no matter to views of an individual against such.

He urged politicians to shun corruption but instead use their positions to alleviate the sufferings of the masses while acknowledging few of them who had done well.

The cleric called on President Bola Tinubu to focus his attention on insecurity and do everything to tackle poverty that is currently rampaging the country.

Bishop Adeoye also asked Christians across the world to pray for peace in Republic of Congo, Ukraine, Sudan, South-Sudan and between Israel and the Hamas in Palestine.