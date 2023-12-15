A day after presentation to assembly, Fubara signs Rivers 2024 budget

Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara has signed the N800 billion

2024 Appropriation Bill into law.

Fubara shortly after signing the bill at Government House in Port Harcourt on Thursday, explained that the budget will provide the framework for the state expenditure in 2024.

He promised that his administration will undertake notable critical road projects that will connect more communities across several local government areas to meet age-long yearnings of Rivers people.

“This budget shows that we have a plan for our dear State. One of the reasons why our budget is in the volume of N800bn is that we intend, not just by desiring, to ensure that one key request of our dear State is met. God being our helper, we will commence immediately, by next year, flagging off the actual and main Trans-Kalabari road project phase 2.

“We have also, in our budget, provided to take care of the Elele-Omoku road project; road that cuts through Ikwerre, Emohua and Ogba-Egbema-Ndoni Local Government Areas. We are also taking that project as one of our cardinal achievements of this administration. We are not going back on it.”

The governor assured that no effort will be spared in implementing to the full, the planned quality projects and services itemized in the 2024 appropriation bill.

He added that the budget will be driven in a manner that will make positive impact on the lives of all residents in the state as they will see and feel the development at their doorsteps.

“I want to assure you that this administration has the best interest of our people. It is an administration that wants everyone to have hope. We have keyed into the Renewed Hope Agenda of our dear President Bola Tinubu to continue to assure our people of hope. The best of us will be seen by everyone.

“We will continue to protect the interest of our people, do the best for everyone, not minding your position or class. Our government is a responsive and inclusive government. Our eyes and ears are open to the needs of our people. We will not disappoint you.”

He commended the legislatures for their support to his administration and assured that God that has continued to make way out of the challenges will continue to embolden and strengthen them.

Hon. Adolphus Orubienimigha, Leader of the Rivers State House of Assembly faction under the speakership of Rt. Hon. Edison Ehie presented the budget to Governor Fubara for assent.

Orubienimigha while stating that members of the Assembly gave due diligence in deliberating on each item and gave careful consideration to passing the appropriation bill, urged the governor to remain resolute in discharging the duties of his office.

In his speech, Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Ehie Edison noted that the budget figures and items as articulated were in line with current realities and demonstrated the resolve of Governor Fubara to providing more infrastructure and strengthening sectors like education, healthcare and the economy so as to deliver optimal services including youth empowerment.

Rt. Hon. Edison assured that the legislature will continue to stand with Governor Fubara, by providing the required support that will secure success for the administration

As pro-Wike lawmakers shun court order, pass two bills into law

.Condemn demolition of Assembly Complex

Meanwhile, members of the Rivers State House of Assembly under the Speakership of Rt. Hon. Martins Amaehwule on Thursday during plenary, passed the Rivers State House of Assembly Funds Management (Financial Autonomy) Bill, 2023.

The sitting at the Rivers State House of Assembly Quarters, Aba Road, by the lawmakers loyal to Minister of Federal Capital Territory and former Rivers Governor, Nyesom Wike, was their first after they defected to the All Progressives Congress, APC, from the Peoples Democratic Party on Monday.

Daily Champion reports that the session by the now APC lawmakers led by Amaewhule was in against a Rivers State High Court order baring him, (Amaewhule) from Acting as Speaker or performing legislative functions in the state pending the hearing and determination of a suit before it.

The lawmakers who ignored the declaration of their seats vacant by factional Speaker of the House, Edison Ehie, passed the Bill after debating on the Report of the House Committee on Public Accounts on the Bill.

Commenting on the Report which was presented by the Chairman of the Committee, Hon. Major Jack, the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Martin Chike Amaewhule, emphasized the importance of the passage of the Bill, which he noted will provide for the management of funds accruing to the Rivers State House of Assembly from the Consolidated Revenue Fund of the State; adding that the law will ensure accountability and efficient utilisation of funds.

The legislators also passed the Rivers State Local Government Law, No. 5 of 2018 (Amendment) Bill, 2023 after a robust debate on the Report of the House Committee on Local Government which was presented by the Chairman of the Committee, Hon. Ignatius Onwuka.

Remarking on the Report, the Speaker stated that the House decided to delete some sections of the Law and amended some other sections because those sections were anachronistic and an anathema to democratic principles.

Rt. Hon. Amaewhule enthused that with the passage of the amendment Bill, elected Local Government Council chairmen and Councilors would be liberated from arbitrary removals and suspensions.

Meanwhile, the APC lawmakers also, via a Motion, adopted and converted the Auditorium of the House of Assembly Quarters as its hallowed Chamber, as the House condemned in an unequivocal terms what it described as heartless and brazen demolition of the House of Assembly complex by Governor Siminialayi Fubara, without the approval and knowledge of the House.

The House, in a motion sponsored by 26 Members and moved by Hon. Ofiks Kabang, member, representing Andoni Constituency in the House, drew the attention of the Federal Government of Nigeria, the Inspector-General of Police and the International community, to the constant attack by Governor Fubara on the legislature of Rivers State.

Addressing the prayers of the motion, the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Amaewhule, hinted that the House would write to the United Nations and governments of other well known democracies on the actions of the Governor against the Legislature; stressing that no amount of harassment, intimidation and mindless attacks against the legislature would make them shy away from their constitutional duties.

.Attorney-General, Adango, and four other commissioners resign

Meanwhile,The political crisis in Rivers State seems to be growing from bad to worse by the day. This is just as six cabinet members of the Governor Siminalayi Fubara-led government resigns.

The Six cabinet members of the governor who announced their resignation on Thursday were; the State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Zachaeus Adango, Commissioner for Education, Prof. Chinedu Mmom, Commissioner for Special Projects, Chief Emeka Woke, Commissioner for Works, Dr. Alabo George Kelly, Commissioner for Social Welfare and Rehabilitation, Mrs. Inime Chiwenwo Aguma and the Finance Commissioner, Isaac Kamalu.

All Six former cabinet members of Governor Fubara are allies of the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike and also served in the same offices during his administration.

The former commissioners were reappointed to their former offices n the recommendation of Nyesom Wike, shortly after Fubara took over from his godfather, Wike.

Daily Champion reports that the resignation of the commissioners may be connected to the crisis lingering crisis between Governor Fubara and the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike even though they have not been mentioned since the beginning of the feud.

Professor Adango, and his former colleagues in their resignation letters said their decisions were based on personal reasons and principles.

They however thanked Governor Fubara for giving them the privilege to serve in his administration.