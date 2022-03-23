A case for president of South East extraction in 2023

As preparations for the 2023 general election continue to gather momentum with various interest groups strategising and balancing acts while weighing their options, there is the urgent need for the various ethnic nationalities, geo-political zones and interest groups in the country to think Nigeria first to the extent that their choice of leaders especially at the national level will be such that will inspire unity, cohesion and fairness considering the current precarious state of the nation.

It is our considered opinion that to secure the future of Nigeria and preserve her unity, political elites must avoid the prevailing political predicament and contrived amnesia surrounding her political history over the imperatives of North-South rotation of power.

We make bold to state that the political heavyweights should in deference to national interest, not only demand but insist that the South East region which is yet to produce a president or deputy president since Nigeria’s return to democratic governance in 1999 after a protracted military interregnum, be allowed to field presidential candidates in both the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and Peoples Democratic (PDP) who will succeed President Muhammadu Buhari after the general election in 2023.

The reason for this is not far fetched considering that whichever part of the country that produces the next president would send a very strong message to all stakeholders about the continued peace, unity and stability of the country.

Though the current dilemma faced by various political gladiators over the leadership question is very clear to all, we believe that Nigerian politics appears to be at crossroads where the nation’s destiny is at stake, patriotism and political wisdom must supersede personal ambition for the continued survival of the country.

Consequently, we implore the political class to purge themselves of primordial fears and prejudices against a particular ethnic nationality but forge a common and united front to move the nation forward socially and economically when it comes to making choices.

We recall with nostalgia, the eternal sermon of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, Georgia, United States April 30, 1967, entitled: “Why I Am Opposed to the War in Vietnam,” when he affirmed: “I agree with Dante, that the hottest places in hell are reserved for those who in a period of moral crisis maintain their neutrality. There comes a time when silence becomes betrayal.”

It is our strong view therefore, that one of the sure ways of building a more inclusive, egalitarian and prosperous nation is to make conscious efforts at according all the federating units in the Nigerian project a sense of belonging hence we totally lend support to those canvassing for the enthronement of a president of Igbo extraction in 2023.

We are aware and conscious of the fact that the 1999 Constitution as amended does not make zoning of political offices statutory for forming a government but conscious of the intents and purposes of reflecting federal character principle in the appointment of key government officials hence the demand for the inclusion of equity charter in the allocation and utilization of national resources as well as power equation..

In view of the nation’s current numerous challenges, analysts have been unanimous in conceding to the fact that to achieve lasting peace in Nigeria; and for the sake of justice and equity, the South East geo-political zone should be given the latitude to produce the next President come 2023.

Their summation is that such accomplishment would give effect to the three prong approach of reconciliation, rehabilitation and reconstruction adopted by the federal government at the end of Nigeria’s civil war in 1970. Over the last 56 years of Nigeria’s chequered history, neither Igbo son nor daughter has held the position of Head of State or Head of Government or President thus putting a question mark on the presumed genuineness of reconciling all sections of the country.

While making extra efforts at allaying the fears of those who worry that president of Igbo extraction could heighten agitation for the secession in any part of the country, it will, on the contrary douse any form of agitation to the proportion of what obtained before now.

It is our view that for Nigeria to entrench equity, fairness and justice among all its federating units as to salvage whatever is left of the country come 2023 and beyond, it is expedient for people of the South West, South South and the North to allow reason to prevail and support the emergence of a Nigerian president of South East extraction. We also uphold the observation of the 40th American President, the late Ronald Wilson Reagan who affirmed that “Peace is not absence of conflict; it is the ability to handle conflict by peaceful means.”

Therefore, as the various political parties strive towards perfecting strategies for the emergence of candidates to contest the various positions in government with greater emphasis on who becomes the next president of the federation, they must be reminded of the need to reflect on and indeed internalize the general mood of the populace which is an urgent need to reconcile all parts of the country.

The ability of any of the major political parties especially the APC and PDP to bring this to bear in the zoning of their presidential candidacy will to a large extent, determine which party that will form the next government in 2023.

We are mindful that the prospects of the emergence of an Igbo as the President of Nigeria is challenged by the theory of social reproduction and the inertia of power which propounds the argument that the ruling class tends to reproduce itself given its inherent strategic advantages of wealth, patronage, power of coercion and the propagation of its cultural attributes as the dominant socio-political norms.

But it is the process of perpetuating values, norms, and social practices through socialization that leads to structural adjustments over a time hence the urgent need for the Nigerian federation to be restructured in order to accommodate wider interests along the lines of an egalitarian society.

We are conscious of the arguments in certain quarters that zoning is antithetical to democracy but quick to point out how much the issue of federal character has been deployed in many attempts to achieve national balance at the expense of merit hence the need also to adopt zoning structure in ensuring that fairness and equity are enthroned at the higher alter of national leadership.

