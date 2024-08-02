A Call for Peaceful Change: Reflections on the Nigerian Protests

MUKHTAR SAGIR DAMBATTA

As I write this, Nigeria is grappling with widespread protests and unrest. The majority of states are witnessing wanton destruction of private businesses, government offices, and public property. The tragic loss of lives, including those of police officers, is a stark reminder of the devastating consequences of unchecked chaos. It is imperative for us, particularly the youth, to recognize that meaningful change can only be achieved through peaceful means.

The current state of affairs is a far cry from the positive transformation we desire. Vandalism and looting only serve to perpetuate a cycle of violence, fear, and instability. It is crucial for us to acknowledge that the path we are currently treading will only lead to more suffering and hinder our progress as a nation.

As a concerned citizen, I urge my fellow Nigerians, especially the youth, to embrace peaceful and constructive methods of effecting change. We must recognize the power of our votes and the importance of participating in the democratic process. By electing leaders who truly represent our interests and values, we can create a brighter future for ourselves and generations to come.

Furthermore, I emphasize the significance of prayer and peaceful protest in bringing about positive change. Our voices can be heard and our demands met without resorting to destructive tendencies. Let us draw inspiration from global movements that have successfully achieved transformation through non-violent means.

Moreover, it is essential to address the root causes of our grievances, such as poverty, inequality, and poor governance. We must engage in constructive dialogue with our leaders and work towards finding sustainable solutions to these issues.

In conclusion, I implore the Nigerian youth to introspect and acknowledge that our current approach is not yielding the desired results. Let us unite in our quest for a better Nigeria, but let us do so with peace, prayer, and a commitment to democratic principles. Together, we can create a brighter future for ourselves and our beloved country.

For a better society

