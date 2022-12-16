Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

9th Edition of Owerri Provincial singing competition in memory of Lady Eudora Nnenna Ozinyereaku Iwuanyanwu (1948 – 2011) held in Imo

Photo Gallery
By Peter
Chief Dr. Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu exchanging views with Most Rev’d David Onuoha Arch Bishop, Owerri Ecclesiastical Province at the Event.  , held at St. Peters Cathedral Umuokanne Diocese In Ohaji/Egbema Imo State...Photos : Chris Nwobi.
11
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Anglican Bishop of Ikeduru Diocese Rt. Rev’d Emmanuel Madubuike conferring with his counterparts from Ohaji/Egbema Most Rev’d C. Oparajiaku and Geoffrey Chukwunenyeof Oru Diocese (R) at the Ceremony.

Chief Dr. Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu presenting the Trophy won by St. Paul’s Choir Amaifeke Orlu to the Bishop of Orlu Diocese Rt. Rev. Benjamin Okeke, while the Choirmaster HRH Eze Sir Paul Uloeeme and others gives him a helping hand.

Rev. Abel Madu celebrating the Trophy won by St. Paul’s Choir Amaifeke Orlu with his Choristers.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our Social Media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and Across the Globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline
Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Continue Reading
Peter 8538 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, December 16, 2022

Provost Cathedral church of Christ Marina ,Very Revd.…

The Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries at 20,…

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, December 15, 2022

1 of 249