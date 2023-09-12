9PSB Takes Financial Literacy Campaign to Solid Teens Foundation

Nigeria’s foremost digital payment service bank, 9 Payment Service Bank (9PSB), who is focused on financial inclusion, has taken financial literacy and career mentorship to Solid Teens Foundation to enlighten the teenagers who participated in the 2023 camp activities. The aim is to ensure they are well equipped with basic financial knowledge and take the right decisions in choosing a career in their future endeavours.

Delivering a lecture at the 2023 youth camp in Abeokuta, which centered on ‘’money circle”, Head, Sales, Strategic Partnership and Distribution, 9PSB, Kunle Isiaka noted that financial literacy is key in making informed decisions on matters relating to earning, savings and investment.

In his words, ‘’There is no shortcut to making money, people who take the shortcut to make money do not end well. For you to make investment decisions, you must start to earn legal money through paid employment or own your own business, learn the culture of savings, and make sure that a certain percentage of your earnings are saved in the bank, spend wisely, decide on the kind of investment you want to put your money into, which could be short-term or long-term investment.’’ The proceeds from your investment can be used to meet personal needs or to contribute to the development of your community through personal donations to the less privileged. He added.

Highlighting the need for mentorship in choosing a career, Head of Human Resources, Alex Ohai, represented by the Senior Human Resources Advisor, Okechukwu Efuribe, urged the participants to always seek mentors who will guide, plan, and see them through, as they navigate through the process of choosing a profession or trade for themselves in the future. ‘’In the journey of self-discovery, it is important you do introspection, self-assessment and do a continuous personality check.’’ he remarked.

The Solid Teens & Youth Initiative is a not-for-profit organization founded with the aim to create a safe space for teens to have full expression and discovery of their identity in Christ. Established in 1991, the Foundation empowers stakeholders in the lift of teenagers with the knowledge, tools, and resources to help them reach out effectively to young people.

The foundation offers mission services, capacity building, (including teaching, training, and workshops) as well as teens’ camp, to help guide, teach and add much-needed knowledge and skill to the zeal of young people to become better and morally sound adults in the society.

