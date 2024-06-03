9PSB hosts strategic agency banking partners at town hall meeting

9 Payment Service Bank (9PSB), Nigeria’s foremost digital payment service bank focused on financial inclusion, recently held town hall meetings with its various Service Location Partners across the country to strengthen existing relationships further and promote constructive collaboration necessary to drive quality of service delivery and excellent customer experience for its agency banking business.

The event, which was held virtually over two days with partner participation spanning over 150 was aimed at providing first-level maintenance support to its Partners, obtaining required feedback from the bank’s extensive agent network, sharing information on new products and initiatives available to them, as well as provide updates on regulatory guidelines that ensures compliance in business operations.

Kickstarting the town hall, the Group Head, Business Development & Strategy, 9 Payment Service Bank (9PSB), Akeem Salam welcomed the Partners to the meeting and assured them of continuous service improvement and consistent management support.

The Head, Sales and Strategic Partnerships at 9PSB, Kunle Isiaka while speaking at the Town Hall Meeting, expressed delight and appreciation to the various Partners for their high level of cooperation and growing performances in business demonstrated since the beginning of the year despite the challenging nature of the economy. He assured the Partners of 9PSB’s steadfast support in any way possible to ensure quick transaction timelines with customers.

“We are here today to get your feedback on agency banking operations and to extend strategies geared towards proffering solutions that would ease your concerns. Our utmost interest is ensuring service turnaround time is as quick as possible and best in the industry. We will continue to provide you with the necessary support to facilitate all your business operations and that of the agents within your domain to achieve your targets. Also, we encourage you to always reach out to your Regional Sales Managers, Relationship Officers, and not forget to call our Customer Experience Centre for swift issues resolutions,” he added.

“As a bank, we will continue to keep close contact with you. Our focus is to satisfy our customers and give them a positive experience by always putting smiles on their faces,” Kunle remarked.

9 Payment Service Bank (9PSB) is a registered Nigerian bank licensed by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to provide unique banking services to the underbanked, and unbanked, as well as innovative services to individuals with bank accounts. 9PSB operates as a fully digital bank and runs its own agency network. 9PSB is a bank for everyone, accessible by everyone and offers a seamless online & offline banking experience.