9PSB harps on collaboration amongst financial stakeholders for improved payment system in Nigeria

Blessing Taiwo

A digital payment service bank, 9 Payment Service Bank (9PSB), has called for intensified collaborative activities among players and stakeholders in the financial space to enhance the growth of payment system in Nigeria.

This call was made by the Executive Director, Finance and Banking Operations, Nasiru Isyaku, who represented the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the bank, Branka Mracajac at the recently organised Nigeria Fintech Forum held at The Civic Centre, Victoria Island Lagos.

Delivering the keynote address titled: “Resilient, Robust, Reliable: Building the Future of Payment Service Bank in Nigeria”, Nasiru Isyaku, highlighted that the future of payment service banks in Nigeria is envisioned to elevate the nation’s payment systems, offering registered users with much affordable, accessible, and convenient digital payment option.

Isyaku stated that the future of payment service bank lies in effective partnership among players and regulators for the establishment of new payments systems from the scratch, which will be replicated at the world stage.

His words, “As a bank that operates with the mandate to close financial exclusion gap, our core responsibility is to provide Nigerians with solutions through practical system that put smiles on their faces, such as onboarding and recording their payment behaviours so that alternative data can be used to build their wealth assessment models.

“Real-time payments will become the usual with transactions and payment within and outside the sphere of the country, consumers and businesses will quickly adapt to cashless transactions.

“Secondly, usage of mobile wallets, digital currencies, and open banking systems are predicted to prevail in the industry. Interestingly, Payment Service Banks ride on existing infrastructure for citizens who are already onboard through NIN and BVN.

Speaking on the limitations of the Payment Service Banks, he said the PSBs will grow if the Central Bank of Nigeria gives them approval for other services.

“Although, Payment Service Banks by virtue of existing regulation, are limited by scope of services compared to the traditional deposit money banks, such include non-participation of foreign exchange transactions with customers, extension of credit facilities and non-acceptance of time deposits but we hope that as the PSBs continues to grow, the Central Bank of Nigeria can approve of them to perform further services to meet their customers’ needs,” he said.

Nigeria Fintech Forum convened stakeholders and digital financial experts in Nigeria’s payment industry who are changing the landscape of Nigeria’s digital financial sector, to deliberate on issues and opportunities shaping the future of the industry.