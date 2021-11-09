Champion Newspapers Limited
9mobile Rewards Customers for Outage

Infotech
By Editor
Customer-centric telecommunication company 9mobile has rewarded its subscribers with free airtime and data as compensation for the outage witnessed over the weekend.

Commenting on the outage, AG. Chief Executive Officer, 9mobile, Juergen Peschel, apologised to customers and disclosed that it was caused by fibre cuts which its engineers worked to fix over the weekend.

“We apologise to all our customers that were affected by the weekend’s service outage. Excellence has always been the gold standard of our operations. To ensure that we fully restored services, our engineers worked throughout the weekend to address the issues. We reassure our stakeholders that we will not relent in providing excellent connectivity that enables you to do all you want to do,” Peschel said.

