9mobile Partners Plug Insure to Launch Affordable Healthcare Coverage

9mobile, Nigeria’s customer-centric telecommunications company, in partnership with PlugInsure and Axa Mansard has introduced an innovative health insurance product – SureCare, for Nigerians. This strategic collaboration aims to redefine the health insurance landscape by providing easily accessible, affordable, and comprehensive insurance solutions to customers.

The launch of SureCare is in response to research by the Enhancing Financial Innovation and Access (EFIna) organisation, which highlighted a concerning reality that Nigeria’s insurance penetration remains stagnant at a mere 2%. The research underscored accessibility and awareness as significant impediments hindering the widespread adoption of insurance products among customers, signalling an urgent need for innovative interventions.

According to the Director, Products Innovation and Business Development at 9mobile, Kenechukwu Okonkwo, the research was very instructive and necessitated the partnership with PlugInsure and Axa Mansard to introduce a pocket-friendly health insurance service that unequivocally guarantees health coverage to its teeming customers.

“This strategic partnership is another example of 9mobile’s commitment to innovative and customer-centric solutions, establishing the company as a pioneer in offering lifestyle-enhancing services. We are here to make the lives of our customers better by providing them with access to quality, yet affordable health insurance plans. The health insurance service is accessible via the short code *1019#, and guarantees unparalleled benefits, particularly through a range of insurance plans tailored to the needs of our customers. This collaboration with PlugInsure and Axa Mansard emphasizes affordability, ease of access, and extensive coverage, directly catering to the diverse healthcare needs of 9mobile’s customer base nationwide, Okonkwo stated. It reflects 9mobile’s unwavering dedication to not only offering exceptional telecommunication services but also providing essential and life-enhancing benefits to its valued customers.

SureCare offers pocket-friendly health insurance that unequivocally guarantees customers’ health coverage from as little as N100, monthly. The microinsurance health product is especially designed to grant basic/premium healthcare access to low-income earners including pregnant women and customers who operate on a tight budget but are desirous of having guaranteed healthcare cover. To avail this service, customers should simply dial *1019# from a 9mobile line and choose the package that is convenient for them.