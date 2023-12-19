9mobile Launches ‘Choplife’ Promo to Reward Customers

Nigeria’s customer-focused telecommunications company, 9mobile today announced the roll-out of a massive reward promotion for its customers. The promo, which has been tagged “Chop Life” Promo, will reward customers with millions in cash prizes ranging from N250,000 to N20,000 per winner, and tons of non-cash prizes like Generators, Refrigerators, Fuel vouchers, 50kg bags of rice, 25L vegetable oil, and free airtime.

The 9mobile ‘Chop Life’ Promo is open to all new and existing 9mobile prepaid customers. Customers on other networks who wish to participate in the promo should simply activate a 9mobile SIM or port their existing lines to 9mobile.

Speaking on the rationale behind the promo, the Chief Executive Officer, of 9mobile, Mr. Juergen Peschel, emphasized that the promo is one of the company’s ways of supporting and giving back to Nigerians during the festive season.

“The holiday season is a time for celebration, sharing, connection, and joy. At 9mobile, we are excited to bring our customers the ‘Chop Life’ promo, to enrich their festive experience and connect them to the magic of the season. This promo also demonstrates our philosophy that customers are at the core of our business, so we continue to prioritize them in our decisions. We have made sure that everyone is covered; from new to existing customers, including customers who have not used their lines for some time, there is something exciting for everyone,” he said.

Describing the modalities of the promo, 9mobile’s Director of Product Innovation & Business Development, Kenechukwu Okonkwo, said the ‘Chop Life’ promo adopts a simple dial-in mechanism. “Customers can opt-in by dialling *577# or by texting WIN to 577. Customers who are not on the 9mobile network should firstly activate a 9mobile SIM or port their existing line to 9mobile, then opt-in by dialling *577# or texting WIN to 577. A single or cumulative recharge of N200 or more in a day/in a week, qualifies customers for the daily and weekly draws. Every N200 recharge (single or cumulative) grants one guaranteed entry to the draw for the day and for the week of recharge. Every incremental N200 recharge grants customers more entries and therefore increased chances to win at the draws.

Okonkwo also explained that customers who opt into the promo (by dialling *577# or by texting WIN to 577) will receive 100% airtime bonus when they recharge, at least, 20% more than their previous month’s recharge amount. This airtime bonus can be used for voice calls to all 9mobile customers and is valid for 7 days from the date of receipt. ”Therefore, every 9mobile customer is a winner in the ‘Chop Life promo’, Okonkwo said”.

The 9mobile ‘Chop Life’ promo commenced on 12th December and will run until the inventory of prizes to be won, are exhausted.