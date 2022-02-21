9mobile FutureCEO Initiative: Telco Unveils Judges, Announces Top Entries for Finale

Nigeria’s youth-friendly telco brand, 9mobile, has unveiled three judges and announced a shortlist of 10 entries for its FutureCEO speech competition initiative in collaboration with the District II of Lagos State Ministry of Education. The unveiling is in preparation for the grand finale scheduled for March 1.

Speaking at the unveiling, Executive Director, Regulatory and Corporate Affairs, 9mobile Abdulrahman Ado said, “The thinking behind the 9mobile FutureCEO Initiative is to stimulate the interest of young students of secondary school age in business and leadership. Having some of these notable professionals in their different fields as judges will further encourage the students who are constantly making efforts in their studies. Based on their pedigree, we have no doubt that they are all people of impeccable character whose final selection and verdict cannot be called to question.” “We also appreciate the Lagos State Ministry of Education for the support and collaboration received so far,” Ado added.

The three judges unveiled are Hussaina Ishaya Audu, a lawyer and an educational administrator, currently the principal of Greensprings Schools Lekki; Johnson Abbaly, Chief Executive, LightField House International, a talent profiling organization and Temitope Adeyemi, Teachability Expert, Training Re-engineering and Acceleration Advocate. Johnson Abbaly, who spoke on behalf of other judges, thanked 9mobile for the confidence reposed in their ability to carry out their assignment as professionally as possible.

Clarifying the selection process, Abbaly said, “it is important to state that we can only have one star prize winner; the same rule is applicable in this instance. However, we will have two runners-up and consolation prizes for other participants.”

The grand finale will hold on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at the Immaculate Heart Comprehensive Senior High School Hall, Education District II, Maryland.

Entries for the 9mobile FutureCEO Initiative were received in the preliminary stage from 54 secondary schools across Education District II, Lagos, which comprises Ikorodu, Shomolu, and Kosofe Local Government Areas. The ten final entries that made it to the finale include Abule Eko Community Senior Grammar School, Ikorodu; Ajegunle Senior High School, Kosofe; Government Senior Model College, Owutu, Ikorodu; Immaculate Heart Comprehensive Senior High School, Maryland; and Ipakodo Grammar School, Ikorodu.

Others are Isawo Comprehensive Senior High School, Ikorodu; Lagos State Civil Service Senior School, Igbogbo, Ikorodu; Angus Memorial Senior High School, Shomolu; Maya Community Senior Grammar School, Ikorodu; and Oriwu Senior Model College, Ikorodu.

The maiden edition of the FutureCEO initiative, which has as its theme, “what will you do if you get to be 9mobile CEO?” is in line with 9mobile’s CSR policy focus on education.