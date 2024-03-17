9mobile Advocates for Inclusion and Investment in Women for National Growth

9mobile, Nigeria’s customer-centric telco has advocated for more investments and inclusion of women in the fabric of national life on the occasion of the 2024 International Woman’s Day celebration.

The telco noted that a deliberate policy for the inclusion of women has the potential to spur national growth and development, noting that no society can thrive without the full engagement of women.

This was said during a webinar with the theme ‘INVESTING IN WOMEN: The power of diversity and Inclusion’. The 9mobile Webinar which was held on X Spaces (formerly Twitter) had an all-female panelist who shared their thoughts on the topic.

Speaking on the importance of community building, supportive networks, and mentorship relations in helping women break through barriers for desired goals, the Director of Marketing Communication at 9mobile, Saidat Lawal-Mohammed, highlighted the importance of job referrals and recommendations from friends, colleagues, and bosses as a significant part of a supportive network.

“In terms of leveraging relationships, I believe in the African adage; ‘if you want to go quick, go alone, and if you want to go far, go together’.

For me, opening ourselves up to help or support other people to achieve their desires and their goals can only make us richer. She further emphasized the need for women to support fellow team members to achieve their goals and objectives.

Also speaking at the webinar, 9mobile Brand Ambassador and former Miss Nigeria, Beauty Tukura, stressed the significance of investment in women to create inclusion and social acceptance.

“Investing in women means equipping them with resources, and opportunities to promote their personal and economic growth. We empower women by providing them with financial support and creating platforms where they can express themselves while maintaining their dignity”, she said.

Other panelists at the webinar were public health physician, Dr Zainab Kwaru Muhammad-Idris, seasoned digital expert, Bolu Essien; CEO, Bella Africana, Buki Asehinde; lifestyle fitness coach, Esta Richards; Head of Digital and Direct Marketing, FCMB, Tosin Adekoya; Head, of Risks and Compliance, 9mobile, Anthonia Attoh; and Co-founder, First Delivery, Seun Ayodele-Alley.

The conversation revealed that men were strong support pillars to women. Hence, in her summation, lifestyle fitness coach, Esta Richards listed gender inequality and insensitivity as one of the barriers against women.

She noted that there are things peculiar to being a woman like menstrual circle, menopause, pregnancy, and victimization at the workplace, arguing that these things need to be considered.

“Being a woman does not reduce the quality of our work just because we are going through a phase, one of which is nine months that leads to giving birth and life to one of the most incredible species called men who are doing great at work. These men are born of women. So, imagine if we didn’t have women”, Richards asks rhetorically.

Speakers at the Webinar all reemphasized that collaboration across the board, trust, self-belief, mentoring, education, work-life integration, gender-sensitive value status, responsibility, and being intentional are most important for women in this current global economic reality regardless of the barriers.

These, they added, are imperative for every woman to thrive and especially inspired to do great work.

Participants at the webinar were also in agreement that every woman has the potential to spark a sustainable change when given the opportunity and empowerment.

International Women’s Day is a global day set aside to celebrate the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women, as well as to mitigate the challenges faced by women.