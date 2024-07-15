90th birthday: God’s grace keeps me thus far, says Champion Newspapers’ Pioneer MD, Odukomaiya

IBRAHIM QUADRI

The Pioneer Managing Director of the Champion Newspapers, Prince Henry Odukomaiya on Sunday 14th July expressed thankfulness to God for keeping him alive to the ripe age of 90 years.

The eleder statesman who was full of joy gave the remark while celebrating his 90th birthday at Archibishop Vinning Memorial Church Cathedral (AVMCC), GRA, Ikeja, Lagos.

In an interview with our correspondent, Prince stated that he had lived for thus far because God gave him the grace, saying God had been merciful to him.

“It is by the grace of God. God has been merciful to me in my private and public lives,” he averred.

While responding to the insinuation that the media industry had under-celebrated him, the Patriarch said, “I would not say so. I believe the media industry has helped me and whatever I do is noticed and reported. That gives me satisfaction.”

Earlier, a veteran journalist, Feyi Smith had during an interview with our correspondent stated that despite the great achievements of Pa Odukomaiya, the media had not accorded him his due honour.

Smith noted, “His contribution to journalism is under celebrated. This is a man who made Concord a successful newspaper and set up Champion and within one year, it broke even and he has become a household name across the country. This has never happened in the history of any newspaper in Nigeria.”

One of his relatives, Chief Mrs Grace Abiodun who is the wife of the elder statesman’s younger brother eulogized Prince exemplary character, saying he is very nice but strict.

“He is a very nice man since I married his brother 51 years ago, he took me as his daughter.

“He is strict because he is straightforward. He does not compromise with anybody. He will tell you the truth whether you like it or not that is why the whole family rallied round him. I’m proud to be one of the Odukomaiya’s family.”

During the Church service, Venerable Ebenezer Adewole, the Dean of the Cathedral prayed the Lord Who has been keeping him til old age will continue to make it convenient for him.

“We pray for Papa, He who keeps you will never slumber; the Lord is your helper; the Lord will preserve you,” the Pastor prayed.