90 Students Of Public and Private Secondary, Technical Schools In Akwa Ibom To Benefit From FG Scholarship.

Akaiso Akaiso, Uyo.

It has been disclosed that no fewer than ninety scholarships are up for grabs by students of Akwa Ibom State origin studying in either public or private secondary or technical colleges in the state by the Federal Government.

The external solicitor of the National Secondary Education Board, Obong Barrister Dr. Goodwin Awah disclosed at 2023 Matriculation and Convocation Ceremony of Eternity Theological College, Uyo affiliated with U.C University in the United States of America, where he and other outstanding citizens of Nigeria were bestowed with Merit Awards and Doctor of Divinity in administration and leadership respectively.

Awah who expressed gratitude to the Rector and Proprietor of the Theological College, Bishop Ernest Enoidem for deeming him fit for the award, informed the newsmen that the Minister of Education, Hon. Prof Tahir Mamman and Minister of state, Hon. Dr. Yusuf Sununu who were in Akwa Ibom State for a retreat would also use the opportunity to present the Certificate of Occupancy of the Federal Government college of education, Ididep to Governor Umo Eno represented by his Deputy, Akon Eyakenyi.

The commissioner 4 with Akwa Ibom State Assembly commission described by the chief host of the night as a pioneer person who brought National Secondary Education Board to Akwa Ibom State and also made Akwa Ibom State the South South zonal headquarters of the board, is a lover of education as proven by array of academic qualifications in his kitty in no mean a discipline than Law.

Reacting, Awah who also has educational foundation where brilliant but ingent students of Itu local government are given scholarships, showed profound appreciation for the award as follows:

“It’s the greatest honor I ever received. Forget about academic laurels, being honored by a church of this standing smacks a chord in me.

I can’t take it for granted. I belong to the school of thought that believes God is in one’s mind not a matter of church. As I told you I am a staunch Catholic.”

Obong Barr Awah started his foray in public service career as a Vice Chairman of the erstwhile Itu local government area including the present day Ibiono Ibom local government at the shallow age of 20 in 1987, making history as the youngest Nigerian youth to ever occupy such a position of a cynosure from the four cardinal points of Nigeria.

A holder of Doctor of Philosophy in law, he started his academic journey by acquiring a diploma certificate in law from university of Uyo followed by first degree from the same university. Masters degree in law from university of Abuja crowned with a PhD in law from Nassarawa state university.

Moderating the event as it were, the proprietor, Bishop Dr Enoidem stated that the conferment of the doctor of Divinity or Honoris Causa and Merit Awards on deserving Individuals was their own way of appreciating the beneficiaries, surmising that the gesture was strictly on Merit.