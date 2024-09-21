8th NYG: Federation to invite top six wrestlers to national camp – Igali

Daniel Igali, the president Nigeria Wrestling Federation (NWF), said the federation would invite top six wrestlers discovered at the 8th National Youth Games to the national camp in Yenagoa,Bayelsa.

Igali said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Thursday.

He advised for proper planning and intensive training of athletes for successful events in future.

According to the president, it was important to discover raw talents that would make the country proud in future encounters.

“If we want to do well in international events, we must re-channel our focus on things that matters, which is the age grade competition.

“We must begin to do the right thing to achieve the desirable results in our sports.

‘To conquer all the challenges affecting the development of the sports in the country, government must adopt a proactive approach in the development of the sports,”he said.

He commended Delta Government for hosting the National Youth Games.

” I must express my displeasure with the issue age falsification at the tournament.

“Deliberate steps must be taken to eliminate age falsification as the tournament’s aim is being defeated.

“The advancement and promotion of grassroots sports should be encouraged at all levels,”he said.

NAN reports that Delta won the 8th National Youth Games with 41 gold, 27 silver, and 30 bronze medals, totaling 98.

Lagos State finish second with a total of 62 medals with 25 gold, 19 silver, and 18 bronze.

Edo came third with 17 gold, 12 silver and 24 bronze medals, respectively. (NAN)(www.nannews.ng).