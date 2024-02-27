7th Nigeria int’l energy summit begins, over 6,000 delegates participating

The 7th Nigeria International Energy Summit (NIES 2024) has begun in Abuja, with no fewer than 6,000 foreign and local delegates, exhibitors and visitors participating.

The summit is aimed at charting a sustainable way forward in the quest to accelerate the energy security, transition and finance.

The summit will be officially opened by President Bola Tinubu at the State House Banquet Hall, Aso Villa on Tuesday

The global summit is being convened by the Federal Government as its official energy, oil and gas event, with the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) as the national host.

The summit will be held from February 26 to March 1.

According to Dr James Shindi, Chief Executive, Brevity Anderson/Project Director, NIES, no fewer than 6,000 foreign and local delegates, exhibitors and visitors are participating at the summit.

Shindi said the theme of the summit, ‘Navigating the new energy world order: Security, Transition, and Finance,’ would reflect the imperative for stakeholders in the energy industry to collaboratively address challenges related to energy security.

He said the stakeholders would adapt to the changing energy landscape, and mobilise financial resources for a sustainable and resilient future.

The project director said that the theme encouraged discussions and initiatives that contributed to shaping a dynamic and responsible global energy paradigm.

The summit will convene the National Oil Companies (NOCs) Forum, bringing together esteemed chief executives and key stakeholders from various African NOCs and will commence with an opening address by Sen. Heineken Lokpobiri, Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Nigeria.

Shindi said the session would be a pivotal moment for shaping the future of the energy sector under the sub-theme “Sustainable Strategies for Energy Leadership: Navigating Security, Transition, and Finance in a Changing World.”

Key focus areas of the session include: Discussing emerging security threats to the energy sector, including cyber-attacks, geopolitical tensions, and physical infrastructure vulnerabilities.

Thet arrival and registration of delegates are ongoing while various exhibition boots have been set up.

There will be high-level delegates from about 60 countries which include Haitham Al Ghais, Secretary General, Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and Dr Omar Ibrahim, Secretary General, African Petroleum Producers Organization (APPO).

Mr. Mohamed Hamel, Secretary General, Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF), and Joseph McMonigle, Secretary General, International Energy Forum (IEF), among others are participating.

Chief executive officers and key stakeholders from various African NOCs including Malam Mele Kyari, GCEO, NNPC Ltd are attending the event.

Mrs. Amina BENKHADRA of National des Hydrocarbures et des Mines (ONHYM), Morocco and SANOGO M’BALOU of Société Nationale des Opérations Pétrolières of Cote d’Ivoire (PETROCI) are also participating.

A dinner with Foreign Ministers, Heads of Delegations, Diplomats and Chief Executive Officers/Presidents of National Oil Companies being sponsored by the Independent Petroleum Producers Group (IPPG) will be held on Monday.