7th Edition Annual lecture of past Chairman of Nigerian Society of Engineers Benin City, Late Engr Godfrey Osatohamhen Aiwerioba held in Edo

L-R… Founder Osaide Foundation for Girls in Science and Engineering Dr. Patricia Nekpen Opene-odili; receiving Award of Excellence from the Nigerian Society of Engineers Benin Branch Branch From Engr. Bemigho Ofoeyeno; at the just concluded 7th Edition Annual lecture of past Chairman of Nigerian Society of Engineers Benin City. Late Engr Godfrey Osatohamhen Aiwerioba held in Benin .

