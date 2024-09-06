Champion Newspapers Limited
7th Edition Annual lecture of past Chairman of Nigerian Society of Engineers Benin City, Late Engr Godfrey Osatohamhen Aiwerioba held in Edo

L-R... Eldest daughter of Late Engr Godfrey. Aiwerioba, Ms. Isiuwa Aiwerioba; Honorable Commissioner, Housing, Rivers State Hon. Engr. Basoene Benibo; Founder Osaide Foundation for Girls in Science and Engineering Dr. Patricia Nekpen Opene-odili; immediate Past Chairman Nigeria Society of Engineers Benin Branch, Engr.Evukowhiroro Ojeagba; and Engr. Tina Oigiagbe, during the 7th Edition Annual lecture of Past Chairman of Nigerian Society of Engineers Benin City. Late Engr Godfrey. Osatohamhen.Aiwerioba held in Benin.
L-R… Founder Osaide Foundation for Girls in Science and Engineering Dr. Patricia Nekpen Opene-odili; receiving Award of Excellence from the Nigerian Society of Engineers Benin Branch Branch  From EngrBemigho Ofoeyeno;  at the just concluded 7th Edition   Annual lecture of past Chairman of  Nigerian Society of Engineers Benin  City.   Late Engr Godfrey Osatohamhen Aiwerioba held in Benin .

 

