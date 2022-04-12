Champion Newspapers Limited
70th Anniversary of the Founding of the Cathedral Ladies Armour Bearer held in Lagos

Photo Gallery
By Peter
L-r... Mrs  Doyin Arueyingho;, Aderanti Obileye;.. President of the Society   Armour Bearers Cathedral Church Marina  Mrs. Henrietta Adejumo; Chairperson at the Occasion .Dr (Mrs.) Siju Iluyomade  and Pastor Lolade Wakama,  during the 70th Anniversary of the Founding of the Cathedral Ladies Armour Bearer held in Lagos on 10/4/2022 .PHOTO CHINYERE IKEANYI.
16

L-r …Chairman Armour Bearers Society Cathedral Church Marina, Lady Susan Akin -Taylor ; president of the Society Mrs. Henrietta Adejumo; guest Dr. (Mrs) Siju Iluyomade , During the 70th Anniversary of the Founding of the Cathedral Ladies Armour Bearer held in Lagos yesterday.. .PHOTO :CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

L-r… Mr Demola Adejumo, Chairperson at the Occasion Dr. (Mrs.) Siju Iluyomade her husband , Pastor Idowu Iluyomade.

L-r…Managing Director /Editor in chief champion newspapers limited Dr (Mrs) Nwadiuto Iheakanwa; with Chairperson at the Occasion Dr. (Mrs.) Siju Iluyomade .

Cross  Section of  the Members Society   Armour Bearers Cathedral Church Marina  during the Church service.

L-r… Pastor Idowu Iluyomade; President of the Society   Armour Bearers Cathedral Church Marina  Mrs. Henrietta Adejumo;  Chairperson at the occasion Dr. (Mrs.) Siju Iluyomade .

Chairperson at the Occasion Dr. (Mrs.) Siju Iluyomade  (middle) Pose with friends of the society  at the Church Service .

R-L… Dr (Mrs.) Siju Iluyomade;  Mrs. Henrietta Adejumo;    Lady Susan  Akin –Taylor. and others during the Cutting of Cake , to mark  the 70th Anniversary of the Founding of the Cathedral Ladies Armour Bearer held in Lagos on 10/4/2022 …PHOTO :CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

