7 killed in Plateau as Senator Gyang bemoans resurgence of attacks in communities, calls for calm

Our correspondent gathered that the assailants invaded the communities at about 10 pm which led to dead of 7 and several persons injured.

It was also learned that residents of the affected areas have since deserted the communities due to apprehension and fear of the unknown

The Publicity Secretary of Berom Youth Moulders-Association, Rwang Tengwong confirmed the killings to our correspondent said, “four people were killed in Heipan communities in Barkin-Ladi Local Government Area.

“Two people were killed in Wereng and one in Kwi villages in Riyom Local Government Areas.”

He called on the security agents to fish out the perpetrators of such inhuman and bring them to book.

Efforts to get response of Police Public Relations Officer, Plateau state command, Alfred Alabo on the killings were not successful.

Meanwhile, the senator representing Plateau Northern senatorial district, Istifanus Gyang Esq has condemned the resurgence of attacks in Plateau communities that led to lost of lives and properties recently.

A statement signed on Monday in Jos the state capital by senator Gyang’s senior legislative aide Daniel Dem described the scenario as terror unleashed on plateau communities.

He said:”Senator I. D. Gyang has noted with a heart full of grief, the resurgence of attacks by bandits on peace loving communities and law abiding citizens of Plateau State with particular reference to Wereng in Riyom LG, Rawuru and Heipang in B/Ladi LG and Murish in Mangu LG.”

He commiserates with the grieving families and communities over the lives claimed by the brutal bandit killings.

The Senator appeals to peace loving citizens to remain committed to the peace process in the state and urges security agencies to do the needful to stop this renewed wave of terror and ensure that all threats to peace are decisively dealt with.