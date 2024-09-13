7- day curfew imposed on Ijesaland, markets to shut down for 3 days over demise Of Oba

.As Oyetola mourns monarch

A seven-day curfew has been imposed on six local government areas in Ijesaland, Osun State , following the transition of Oba Gabriel Adekunle Aromolaran 11, the Owa Obokun of Ijesaland.

The affected local government areas, which constitute Ijesaland are Ilesa East, Ilesa West, Atakunmosa East, Atakunmosa West, Ori-Ade, and Obokun.

The curfew will run from 10 pm to 6 am daily, effective Thursday.

Also, all markets in the affected areas will be closed for three days.

The Ogboni of Ipole-Ijesa, Oba Oyebade Samson Kehinde Oyeleye, announced these on behalf of the Owa-in-Council and kingmakers.

The 87-year-old foremost traditional ruler joined his ancestors on Wednesday evening after a brief illness, ending his 42-year reign.

Meanwhile, Former Governor Adegboyega Oyetola, now Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, praised the late monarch’s contributions to the state and nation.

“Kabiesi was known for brilliance, bravery and bluntness as these virtues, exhibited throughout his reign, culminated to many successes recorded not only in Ijesaland but in the state and the country as a whole.

“No doubt, the departed Aromolaran was an epitome of culture, character, integrity and dignity.

“Being the symbol of Ijesas, he spent all his entire life to serve God and humanity.

“His over 42 years reign indeed witnessed a myriad of developments cutting across different aspects of life,” said Oyetola.

Prince Dotun Babayemi, a leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun West Senatorial District, described the monarch’s passing as a big loss.

“Late Oba Gabriel Adekunle Aromolaran was a highly principled traditional ruler whose body of knowledge and reign, will never be forgotten in our history.

“He occupied his space robustly and contributed immensely to the growth and development of our dear state, Osun and beyond,” stated Babayemi.