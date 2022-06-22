6th Babatunde Raji Fashola (BRF) Gabfest to hold June 28

As part of efforts targetted at creating a platform for the active involvement of the youth in Nigeria’s future, the 6th Babatunde Raji Fashola (BRF) Gabfest will hold on Tuesday, June 28, at 11a.m as a ZOOM Webinar (bit.ly/gabfest6).

The BRF Gabfest which holds in honour of the 59th birthday celebration of Legal practitioner and Public servant, the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola, SAN, is expected to have in attendance stakeholders from the public and private sectors, as well as members of the general public.

This year’s event, which is themed: ‘What am I voting for?’ is anticipated to have numerous attendees and is open to members of the public via a registration link (bit.ly/gabfest6).

The BRF Gabfest will feature six speakers on a panel, who will offer constructive insights cut across both the public and private sector, and offer the audience a chance to also engage on issues pertaining to the theme.

Now in its sixth year, the goal of the BRF Gabfest is to create an interactive platform where the role of the youth in Nigeria’s future will be discussed and heard.

It is targetted at those who are sincerely concerned about the future of Nigeria, and the role young people have to play in that future.

For a better society