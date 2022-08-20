Champion Newspapers Limited
69 persons abducted by bandits rescues by Bauchi state government.

By Editor
From: SELYA YARNAP, Bauchi

 

 

 

Bauchi state government  has disclosed that 69 persons that were abducted by bandits have been rescued by a combined effort of security agents and vigilantes, after raiding the bandits hideouts and intensifying patrols on their routes in the state.

 

 

This  was disclosed  by the state commissioner for local Government and chieftaincy affairs, Alhaji Abdulrazaq Nuhu Zaki Bauchi  while fielding  questions from Journalists on infiltration of bandits, kidnappers in Toro, Alkaleri, Tafawa Balewa, and Ningi local government areas of the State.

 

He said that the administration of governor Bala Mohammed took the bull of insecurity by the horn by leading the battle gainst the activities of bandits when he visited the affected areas, adding that after commiserating  with the people, the governor encouraged them to resist the kidnappers.

 

According him, “the governor equally boosted the morals of the Council Chairmen, Vigilantes , traditional rulers ,security personnels and all stakeholders.With the back of the state government, we mobilized ourselves along with the security and vigilantees and  stormed the forest , fearlessly. We confronted the bandits and they fled but our men continued to advance towards them

 

”  The council chairmen reported to us that the total number of people abducted by the kidnappers are 69 and all of them were rescued.Many of them were brought and kept them in Bauchi by their abductors, but we were able to secure their release them and they have united with their families”

 

Nuhu Zaki stated that the Governor partnered with his Taraba  and Plateau State counterparts to intensify patrols along the routes followed by the bandits in their borders to frustrate their activities..

 

He then  commended the vigilantes, security agencies and the affected communities said that the dislodgement of the bandits would improve security in the areas that are  terrorized by the bandits.

 

According to him, “recently, we had strangers that came to the state with camel  and cows, they are in Lame Burra forest.In a swift reaction, the government sent security personnels and government officials to know their mission in the state. The government concluded that if they are good people, they will be allowed to stay , but if they are criminals, they will be sent away from the state” .

