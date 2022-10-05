62nd Independence anniversary : Rights group demands enthronement of security, justice, equity

PHIL OKOSE, ONITSHA

The Anambra State chapter of the Civil Liberties Organization, CLO, weekend, demanded for the enthronement of security, justice and equity, as Nigeria marked her 62nd Independence anniversary, even as it urged the political class, stakeholders and Nigerians to rededicate and redouble their efforts, commitments and sacrifices towards returning and restoring the country to its lost glory.

The CLO State chairman, comrade Vincent Ezekwueme, made this demand, reiterating that the ideology and philosophy of Nigerian founding fathers towards unity of the country would not be in vain, recalling that the founding fathers got Independence on the basis of unity in diversity, justice, equity, national integration, cohesion and egalitarian society.

Ezekwueme said that, “As we mark our Independence, let us patriotically, collectively and collaboratively, live above self, and pursue common good, interest and social welfare of the citizens”.

According to him, “There is no doubt we are not where we are supposed to be, hence concerted efforts should be made by both governments and the governed to tackle insecurity, unemployment, corruptions, restiveness, insurgency, agitations, human rights abuses, bad governance, incessant killings and all evils and vices bedeviling the country.

“I equally, most sincerely appeal to aggrieved citizens and all those perpetrating evils in the country to embrace peace for accelerated development of our country.

I commend immense sacrifices made by our founding fathers and ineluctable need for our current leaders to emulate them, in order to actualized Nigeria of our dreams, hopes and aspirations,” he stated..

“The greatest Independence gift Nigerians expect is restoration of security, peace, unity and tranquility. Also to allow spirit of Independence and June 12th to drive and determine our choice of political leaders in 2023 general elections”. Ezekwueme maintained.

For a better society