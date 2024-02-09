62-year-old woman gives birth in Lagos

A 62-year-old woman, Mrs Fummi Akinade, has been successfully delivered of a baby boy in a private hospital in Lagos after 31 years in marriage without a child.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the baby was conceived through In Vitro Fertilisation (IVF) and delivered on Tuesday via caesarian section at 37 weeks.

The baby was born at a Lagos-based private medical facility.

Akinade told NAN on Thursday in Lagos that she married in 1992 but never had a child.

The woman said she went through a series of gynecological treatments, including three previous IVF procedures that failed, adding that it was the fourth IVF that became successful. (NAN)