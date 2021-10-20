Champion Newspapers Limited
60th birthday celebration of Dr. Chioma Emma-Nwachukwu, a retired nutritionist , Africa Manager with the Nestle Nutrition Institute held in Lagos

L-r ... Mr  Emmanuel  Emma-Nwachukwu, his wife Dr. Chioma Emma-Nwachukwu, the celebrate , Corporate Communications & Public Affairs Manager at Nestlé Nigeria ;Victoria Uwadoka. , during the 60th birthday   thanksgiving of a retired  nutritionist and Africa Manager with the Nestle Nutrition Institute,  3 Book Launch, Prayer Book, Childhood Nutrition Book, Career Book written by the celebrate Dr Chioma Emma-Nwachukwu , held at Ostra hall Alausa ikeja on Sunday 17th October 2021... PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI .
L-r…Folake Oyenunmi, the celebrant  Dr. Chioma Emma-Nwachukwu, Dolapo Olaniyi,Jemboyo Abrahams , and Janet Dada.

L-r… Capt. Charles Ohanwe, Chike Okoroafor  and  jonathan Ukoku .

L-r… Country Human resources manager Nestlé Nigeria Plc, Mr Shakiru Lawal, Dr. Chioma Emma-Nwachukwu and  Mrs.  Kharat Lawal .

Retired  nutritionist and Africa Manager with the Nestle Nutrition Institute Dr. Chioma Emma-Nwachukwu,  (2nd left)   former Marketing Services Director of Nestle Foods Nigeria, Mrs. Iquo Ukoh  (middle)  pose with friends .

Cross Section of Members of Nestle staff,  during the 60th birthday   thanksgiving of a retired  nutritionist and Africa Manager with the Nestle Nutrition Institute,  3 Book Launch, Prayer Book, Childhood Nutrition Book, Career Book written by the celebrant Dr Chioma Emma-Nwachukwu , held at Ostra hall Alausa ikeja on Sunday 17th October 2021 ….PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI .

 

