 6 escape death as faulty Police helicopter lands safely in Bauchi

As Force spokesman faults AIB’s claims on crash

Jonas Ezieke, Abuja

The Nigeria Police Helicopter, Bell 429 5N-MDA, flying from Abuja to Bauchi on Tuesday, February 26, 2022, was involved in a controlled safe landing at the Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa International Airport, Bauchi.

Force Public Relations Officer FPRO Frank Mba a Commissioner of Police disclosed this in a statement issued to newsmen on Thursday in Abuja

The aircraft he said did not crash as being reported in some sections of the media and none of the occupants sustained any injury whatsoever. All six (6) on board including the pilot and co-pilot are in good condition.

Similarly, the aircraft, which was flown by one of the best Police Pilots, was professionally safe-landed with minor damage on the rear rotor as a result of obstacle at the landing spot. The incident occurred around 7:30PM (local time).

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba has commended the Police Air-Wing for their professionalism in safe-landing the aircraft and averting any serious air-mishap.

He further noted that the Nigeria Police Air-wing – with a fleet of​ one fixed-wing aircraft, a citation jet and thirteen (13) helicopters – has got a strong history of air safety since its establishment in the year 1972.