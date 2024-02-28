6 Division Nigerian Army holds maiden Educational Corps Conference

EMMANUEL NLEWEDUM: Port Harcourt

The 6 Division Nigerian Army yesterday, held her first ever education corp conference, aimed at training soldiers and Staff of the Command’s school for improved service delivery.

The maiden edition of the 6 Division Education Quarter Conference which was held at the Lt. Gen. F Yahaya Badminton Court, Port Harcourt Barracks, had its theme as; “Repositioning Nigerian Army Command Schools towards Enhanced Service Delivery.”

Declaring the event open, the General Officer Commanding, GOC, 6 Division, Nigerian Army, Major General Jamal Abdussalam said the two days conference was organized in line with the vision of professionally transforming the Nigerian Army Education Corps, (NAEC), that is adaptably poised in building sustainable platforms for educational development of the Nigerian Army in support of Chief of Army Staff’s Command philosophy.

Abdussalam stated that the event was also in line with the Chief of Army Staff’s (COAS) command philosophy of transforming the Nigerian Army into a well-trained, equipped, and highly motivated force towards achieving its constitutional responsibilities within a joint environment and effectively.

The GOC added that the event would also offer a platform for educators to exchange ideas, learn from experts, and stay updated on the latest developments in their fields as well as articulate ways of improving the level of discipline in Nigerian Army Command Schools.

He said, “In a world where education is constantly evolving, the maiden 6 Division education first quarter conference becomes important as it will serve as a vital conduit of knowledge, collaboration, and innovation.

“The importance of education cannot be overstated as it plays a pivotal role in shaping the future of teaching and learning. Whether through inspiration, networking, or knowledge dissemination. Conferences empower educators to enhance their practices and contribute to the advancement of education as a whole.”

He reaffirmed his commitment to ensuring that the 6 Division continues to guarantee the security of lives and properties, as well as to safeguard critical national installations within our areas of responsibility.

“To achieve this, officers and men must be proactive and remain professional in discharging their duties.

“My command has prioritized training as a tool to drive home attitudinal change and enhance capacity building of our personnel. I encourage you all to remain committed and dedicated to this noble assignment of protecting and serving our dear nation, particularly in the 6 Division area of responsibility. This is imperative as the nation grapples with diverse contemporary security and social challenges,” the GOC said.

Corps Commander, Nigerian Army Education Corps, Major General Bello Tsoho in his remark emphasized the importance of the conference, describing the theme, “Repositioning Nigerian Army Command Schools towards Enhanced Service Delivery” as apt and timely.

Tsoho, represented by the Commandant, Nigeria Army Institute of Science Education and Technology, Ilorin, Major General Sani Ibrahim, said the conference marks a significant milestone in collective efforts to elevate the standards of education within the command schools and ensure it remains the standard for academic excellence.

“The theme of this conference highlights the critical need to adapt and upgrade our educational institutions to meet the evolving challenges of the 21st century. As the world rapidly transforms, so too must our approach to teaching and learning within the Nigerian Army Command Schools. Our ability to enhance service delivery through innovative methodologies, best practices, and strategic collaborations will help shape future leaders accordingly. The repositioning we envisage would also cut across all aspects of infrastructure critical to providing a conducive environment for teaching and learning.

“The Corps in keeping to its statutory mandate is currently in the process of holistically repositioning our Command Schools for the benefit of the Nigerian Army personnel and their families and host communities,” he said.

Earlier in his address, Acting Director, 6 Division Education Services, Lieutenant Colonel Abdulhameed Yakubu, said the programme was aimed at bringing together key stakeholders in the field of education to share ideas that would help in repositioning Command Schools (CSs), with the objective of reorienting teachers as the most important resource, enhance their capacity towards effective teaching and learning as well as articulating ways of improving on the current level of discipline in administering Nigerian Army Command Schools.

He said, “The importance of training in military institutions cannot be over overemphasized as it is one of the best forms of welfare given to subordinates.

“The lectures in this conference would include; improving security in Nigerian Army Command Schools: stakeholders in perspective, effective classroom management: A Panacea for Quality Education in Nigerian Army Command Schools, improving the Level of Discipline in Schools: A Key to Academic Excellence and enhancing productivity in Nigerian Army Command schools; issues and Nigerian Army Command way forward.

“In line with the Chief of Army Staff command philosophy which reiterates the need for having a well-trained and highly motivated force. Gleaning from this, the Nigerian Army Education Corps (NAEC) has constantly made efforts to improve the quality of its personnel and students for an improved education service delivery,” he said.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng