5th int’l trade fair, Power , Energy, Renewable & Electrical industry held in Lagos

 CEO Promadaz Industries limited; Chief Sunday Chris Orji, Chairman of Nigerian institute   Electrical and Electronic Engineers  (NIEEE) Lagos Chapter, Engr Olalekan Olabode. ( both middle)  and others going through the exhibition stand. Consulate General India, in Nigeria, Chandramouli Kumar Kern; (3rd right) CEO Promadaz Industries limited; Chief Sunday Chris Orji; Mr. Mike Dumnobi; Chairman of Nigerian institute Electrical and Electronic Engineers (NIEEE) Lagos Chapter, Engr Olalekan Olabode; Engr Akinsola Cole; Engr Oyetayo Adegboyega; and others.

By Peter
Consulate General  India, in Nigeria , Chandramouli  Kumar Kern; (middle) cutting the tape to declared it opened , with him are from 4th left Chairman of Nigerian institute   Electrical and Electronic Engineers  (NIEEE) Lagos Chapter, Engr Olalekan Olabode; Mr. Mike Dumnobi ; Managing Partner Quint Entertainment Limited, Ngozi Adindu ; CEO Promadaz Industries limited ;Chief Sunday Chris Orji and others ,during the opening  ceremony of The 5th  international trade fair and Power ,Energy ,Renewable & Electrical  industry  held  at federal palace hotel in Lagos on 27/3/2023.
 CEO Promadaz Industries limited; Chief Sunday Chris Orji, Chairman of Nigerian institute   Electrical and Electronic Engineers  (NIEEE) Lagos Chapter, Engr Olalekan Olabode. ( both middle)  and others going through the exhibition stand.

Consulate General India, in Nigeria, Chandramouli Kumar Kern; (3rd right) CEO Promadaz Industries limited; Chief Sunday Chris Orji; Mr. Mike Dumnobi; Chairman of Nigerian institute Electrical and Electronic Engineers (NIEEE) Lagos Chapter, Engr Olalekan Olabode; Engr Akinsola Cole; Engr Oyetayo Adegboyega; and others.

From 2nd right, Consulate General India, in Nigeria, Chandramouli Kumar Kern; Engr Emmanuel Akinwole; Chairman of Nigerian institute Electrical and Electronic Engineers (NIEEE) Lagos Chapter, Engr Olalekan Olabode; Managing Partner Quint Entertainment Limited, Ngozi Adindu; CEO Promadaz Industries limited; Chief Sunday Chris Orji, and others during the exhibition tour in one of the stand.

L-r …Assistant   Director; Standards organization of Nigeria. Akinware Ayodele; Head International Business Precision Plastic Industries  Pvt. Limited India; Chairman  (NIEEE) Lagos Chapter, Engr Olalekan Olabode and Ghanshyam Shukla. During the Second day of the international trade fair Power,Energy,Renewable & Electrical industry .

L-r…Managing Partner Quint Entertainment Limited, Ngozi Adindu; Chairman  (NIEEE) Lagos Chapter, Engr Olalekan Olabode; Assistant  Director; Standards Organization of Nigeria. Akinware Ayodele; at the second day of the program.

Cross Section of People  trooping  at the fair, Power and Elec Nigeria 2023, the largest international Business to Business (B2B) meetings & trade Fair in Nigeria, curated for the energy, power, renewables, and electrical, has launched  during the  5th international trade fair, attracting Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) to strengthen Nigeria’s power sector, held at Balmoral Convention Centre,  federal palace hotel Victoria Island, Lagos, 28/3/2023… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

